A mini heat wave in Madison is coming to an end, with rain and colder temperatures starting early Tuesday and continuing into Thursday.
The National Weather Service said 1 to 2 inches of rain could fall in Madison, and upwards of 3 inches or more in southwest Wisconsin, areas that are still drying out from massive rains and floods in late August into early September.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Monday night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 p.m., low around 64.
- Tuesday: A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m., high near 76. Up to a tenth of an inch of rain is possible, more in storms.
- Tuesday night: A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m., low around 60. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible.
- Wednesday: A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m., high near 72. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible.
- Wednesday night: A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m., low around 65.
- Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 80. Winds gusting up to 30 mph.
- Thursday night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m., low around 60.
- Friday: Partly sunny, high near 69.
- Friday night: Partly cloudy, low around 33.
- Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers, mostly sunny, high near 68.
- Saturday night: A 20 percent chance of showers, low around 52.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny, high near 68.