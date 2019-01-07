Persistent rain that started in Madison early Monday morning should be coming to an end later in the day, but a cold front could bring chances of snow on Tuesday.
The National Weather Service said over an inch of rain had fallen at the airport by 1 p.m., with maybe another tenth- to quarter-inch still to come.
We could see rain, then a rain/snow mix, then snow on Tuesday, with the cold front accompanied by strong winds and colder temperatures, the high only reaching 36.
Highs should be in the 20s the rest of the work week.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Monday night: A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after 5 a.m., low around 33.
- Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of precipitation, rain before 8 a.m., rain and snow between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., snow after 1 p.m., high near 36. Winds gusting up to 40 mph.
- Tuesday night: A 20 percent chance of snow before 7 p.m., low around 18. Winds gusting up to 35 mph.
- Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, gradually becoming sunny, high near 21. Winds gusting up to 30 mph.
- Wednesday night: Mostly clear, low around 13. Winds gusting up to 25 mph.
- Thursday: Partly sunny, high near 25.
- Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 19.
- Friday: A 30 percent chance of snow after 7 a.m., high near 29.
- Friday night: A 40 percent chance of snow, low around 24.
- Saturday: A 30 percent chance of snow, high near 33.
- Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 23.
- Sunday: Partly sunny, high near 34.