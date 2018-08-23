Showers and thunderstorms coming to south-central Wisconsin Friday will be no help to lakes and streams still rising from the record breaking rain on Monday.
The National Weather Service said we can expect up to three-quarters of an inch of rain Friday, but considering the Monday rain was only supposed to be about the same, and became a deluge of up to 15 inches, keep fingers crossed it doesn't happen again.
"River flooding will continue in portions of western Dane and Green counties, with floodwaters gradually subsiding over the next few days," the Weather Service said.
The Sugar River at Albany and Brodhead is the main concern right now, with the river expected to crest at 9.4 feet at Brodhead Thursday night. Flood stage is 5.0 feet.
On Madison's East Side, Lake Mendota had rising waters released through the Tenney Lock, but the area flooded nontheless, forcing the closure of East Johnson Street in the Tenney Park area.
Johnson could be closed for up to two weeks, city officials said, and East Washington Avenue could be next, with flooding expected to hit the main east-west route out of the city by early next week.
High water preparations are ongoing in Monona, with sandbagging taking place in the city as Lake Monona continues to rise.
Thursday will be a good day to keep working at flood abatement efforts, with sunshine and a high of 78.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said clouds will build Thursday night, bringing the chance for showers and thunderstorms overnight into Friday.
The Weather Service puts the rain chances at 70 percent on Friday, with the high only reaching 70.
Saturday should be warm and humid with a high of 82, then it could be hot on Sunday and Monday with highs of 88 both days.
The Weather Service said heat index values could reach the mid- to upper 90s on Sunday and the mid-90s on Monday.
We could see a few showers and thunderstorms Sunday night and again on Monday and Tuesday.
Highs in the low to mid-80s are expected Tuesday and Wednesday, with another chance for rain on Wednesday.
Borremans said we could see night showers and storms next Thursday with a high of 78.
Wednesday's high of 76 was 3 degrees below normal and 18 degrees below the record high of 94 for Aug. 22, set in 1936 and tied in 1976.
The low of 54 was 4 degrees below normal and 10 degrees above the record low of 44 for the date, set in 1967.
No rain fell at the airport on Wednesday, keeping the August total at 8.44 inches, 5.34 inches above normal.
The record rainfall on Aug. 22 was 3.20 inches in 2007.
For the meteorological summer of June through August, Madison has received 17.23 inches of rain, 5.41 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 34.07 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 10.42 inches above normal.