The backside of a powerful winter storm moving through the Upper Midwest will bring snow and colder temperatures to south-central Wisconsin on Friday, after the storm dumped plenty of rain in the region on a very mild Thursday.
The National Weather Service rain gauge at the Dane County Regional Airport gathered about seven-tenths of an inch of rain through 2 p.m. Thursday, with light rain expected to continue into Friday morning.
Rain mixes with snow before turning to all snow Friday afternoon, but amounts should be less than a half-inch.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Thursday night: A 50 percent chance of rain, mainly before 3 a.m., patchy fog between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m., low around 36. Winds gusting up to 25 mph.
- Friday: A 70 percent chance of rain and snow, becoming all snow, temperatures falling to around 31 by 5 p.m. Winds shifting from the southwest to northwest, gusting up to 25 mph.
- Friday night: A 20 percent chance of snow before midnight, low around 22. Winds gusting up to 25 mph.
- Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 29.
- Saturday night: Mostly clear, low around 20.
- Sunday: Sunny, high near 35.
- Sunday night: Mostly clear, low around 26.
- Monday: A 40 percent chance of snow before 11 a.m. then rain and snow, high near 36.
- Monday night: A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after midnight, low around 19.
- Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of snow, temperature falling to around 15 by 5 p.m.
- Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 8.
- Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high near 20.