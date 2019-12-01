Rain will change to snow for southern Wisconsin on Sunday afternoon as a powerful system delivers another big snowstorm to the north, according to forecasters.
Much of northern Wisconsin is predicted to end up with 6 to 12 inches of snow, while far northern Wisconsin should see more than a foot. Northern and west-central Wisconsin got from 6 to 14 inches of snow in a storm just before Thanksgiving.
Northern Wisconsin is under a winter storm warning into Sunday afternoon, while counties to the north of Dane that include Adams, Green Lake, Juneau and Marquette are under a winter weather advisory through 6 p.m., with accumulations of 1 to 3 inches of snow expected, the National Weather Service said.
Southern Wisconsin should see an inch or less of snow, after experiencing heavy rain, lightning and thunder on Saturday.
The powerful system delivered up to 2 feet or more of snow on a swath across the Dakotas into Minnesota, with strong winds creating blizzard conditions, AccuWeather reported.
Lead, South Dakota reported 30 inches of snow with snow drifts exceeding 5 feet in some areas.
On Friday night, a nearly 300-mile stretch of the highway between the Wyoming border and Chamberlain, South Dakota, was closed because of the storm.
As many travelers head home at the end of Thanksgiving weekend, the storm system will be moving into the northeastern U.S. Sunday into Monday, delivering heavy snow, ice and gusty winds to some areas and causing headaches for travelers.
Travel conditions across much of central and northern Wisconsin were poor. For the latest road conditions, go to the state’s 511 website or app, or by calling 511.
In Madison on Sunday, there’s an 80% chance for precipitation in the form of rain and snow, becoming all snow after 2 p.m., with less than an inch of accumulation, patchy fog before noon, temperatures falling to around 30 by 5 p.m., and north winds at 10 to 20 miles per hour, gusting as high as 30 mph, the Weather Service said.
Overnight, there’s a 20% chance for snow before 10 p.m. as the low falls to around 23.
The Weather Service predicts quiet weather for the rest of the week, with no chances for precipitation Monday through Saturday.
Skies over Madison should be sunny Monday, partly sunny Tuesday, sunny Wednesday, and mostly sunny Thursday through Saturday, with highs near 31, 38, 37, 40, 34 and 37, and lows Monday night through Friday night around 24, 26, 27, 27 and 23.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Guy Brown forecasts light rain changing to periods of light snow for Madison, with 1 to 3 inches of snow in the counties just to the north of Dane County.
Saturday’s high in Madison was 37 at 11:59 p.m., 1 degree above the normal high and 26 degrees below the record high of 63 for Nov. 30, set in 1998.
Saturday’s low in Madison was 34 at 5:55 a.m., 12 degrees above the normal low and 38 degrees above the record low of 4 below for Nov. 30, set in 1929 and 1947.
Officially, 0.36 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Saturday, giving Madison a final November precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) of 2.63 inches, 0.24 inches above normal. For meteorological fall (September through November), Madison has received 15.27 inches of precipitation, 7.35 inches above normal. For the year, Madison has received 44.86 inches of precipitation, 12.12 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Nov. 30 is 1.34 inches in 1928.
Officially, a trace of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Saturday, giving Madison a final November total of 7.6 inches, 4 inches above normal. For meteorological fall (September through November) and the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 15.7 inches, 11.6 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Nov. 30 is 8.8 inches in 1940.