The early ominous outlook for bad weather in the Madison area on Friday turned out to be much quieter than expected.
Storms that wracked the area during the morning were not followed by more storms, setting up a nice afternoon with the high hitting 82.
The National Weather Service said the weekend should be beautiful but very warm, with sunshine and highs of 86 both Saturday and Sunday.
There are chances for showers and thunderstorms next week, with highs around 80 most days.
The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:
- Friday afternoon: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 p.m., gradually becoming mostly sunny, high near 82.
- Friday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9 p.m., low around 70.
- Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 86.
- Saturday night: Partly cloudy, low around 71.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny, high near 86.
- Sunday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 73.
- Monday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, partly sunny, high near 83.
- Monday night: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 70.
- Tuesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 80.
- Tuesday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 69.
- Wednesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, partly sunny, high near 81.
- Wednesday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 69.
- Thursday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 79.