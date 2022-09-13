 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rain chance finally comes to an end in southern Wisconsin Tuesday

As the area of low pressure that has caused all of the recent rain continues to move off to the east, rain chances will finally come to an end in southern Wisconsin on Tuesday. A few showers will be around this morning, particularly for places like Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha, but everyone will be dry this afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies will break up from west to east with mostly sunny skies expected for all by the late afternoon. Not much wind today, only around 10 mph in the afternoon. High temperatures will mainly be in the mid 70s, normal for this time of year.

Wisconsin High Temps

Tuesday night looks dry with mostly clear skies early. Skies will become partly cloudy again late though and fog will form in spots. It will mostly be light fog, but could be dense in a few locations. Low temperatures near Lake Michigan will mainly be in the upper 50s, but most in southern Wisconsin will see lows in the lower 50s or even the upper 40s.

Wisconsin Low Temps

Fog will continue to linger in spots until 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, slowing the morning commute down in a few locations. The rest of the day is looking nice though with partly to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will only top out in the low 70s near the lake, but will reach the mid to upper 70s for the rest of southern Wisconsin. Winds will once again only reach around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wisconsin High Temps Tomorrow

Local Weather

Chief Meteorologist

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

