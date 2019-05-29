There should be a couple of days of sunlight amidst the clouds and rain in south-central Wisconsin the rest of the week.
Forecasters are looking at showers on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Tuesday, but the sun should prevail on Friday, Sunday and Monday.
The National Weather Service pegs our chances for showers on Wednesday and Thursday at 30% each day, with the possibility of a thunderstorm on Thursday as well, before skies clear later in the afternoon.
High temperatures of 67 on Wednesday and 74 on Thursday are in the forecast.
27 Storm Track chief meteorologist Bob Lindmeier said Friday should be mostly sunny with a high of 77, and Sunday should be mostly sunny with a high of 70.
In between, we could see showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, with the high reaching 70. There's a 60% chance for rain, with up to a quarter-inch falling in Madison, maybe more during storms.
The new work and school week should start out with very nice weather, sunshine and a high of 72, but there's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday, the high topping out at 74.
Tuesday's high of 61 was 11 degrees below normal and 32 degrees below the record high of 93 for May 28, set in 2018.
The low of 52 was 2 degrees above normal and 18 degrees above the record low of 34 for the date, set in 1949 and tied in 1965.
A trace of rain fell at the airport, keeping the May precipitation (rain and melted snow) total at 6.17 inches, 3.01 inches above normal.
The record precipitation total on May 28 was 1.86 inches in 1927.
For the meteorological spring of March through May, Madison has received 10.31 inches of precipitation, 1.55 inches above normal.
Since Jan.1, Madison has received 15.81 inches of precipitation, 4.37 inches above normal.