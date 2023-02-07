Madison area residents have enjoyed sun and warmer temperatures since Saturday.

But it's Wisconsin, so things are changing. The forecast calls for rain and snow Wednesday night and Thursday.

How much snow? That's still in question.

The National Weather Service predicts rain after 7 p.m. Wednesday, turning to snow early in the morning. A half inch or less is expected.

Then rain will return Thursday afternoon as temperatures are expected to reach 35 degrees with wind gusts as high as 30 mph. If temperatures drop, snow could return, and 1 to 2 inches is possible.

There is a change for more rain and snow Thursday night before the weather system leaves us.

Forecasters say there could be more snow if the temperatures drop.