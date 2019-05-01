Cool, wet weather continues to plague south-central Wisconsin Wednesday and Thursday, but sunshine and a little warmer weather is expected for the weekend.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a 90% chance of rain Wednesday morning, with the high only reaching 53, 10 degrees below normal.

Showers are likely again on Thursday, mainly before 1 p.m., with the high topping out at 53 once again.

There is a slight chance for a thunderstorm on Thursday over far southern Wisconsin.

Clouds should clear out somewhat on Friday with the high reaching 60.

Saturday looks like a very nice day, with mostly sunny skies and a high of 67.

There's a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms on Sunday with a high of 66, then we should see mostly sunny skies and 64 on Monday.

Clouds and a 20% chance of showers are forecast for Tuesday, with the high near 60.

Tuesday's high in Madison only got up to 44, 19 degrees below normal and 46 degrees below the record high of 90 for April 30, set in 1952.

The low of 41 was normal and 14 degrees above the record low of 27 for the date, set in 1956.

A tenth of an inch of precipitation (rain plus melted snow) fell at the airport on Tuesday, bringing the April total up to 3.22 inches, 0.18 inches below normal.

The record precipitation total on April 30 was 1.87 inches in 2003.

For the meteorological spring of March through May, Madison has received 4.14 inches of precipitation, 1.46 inches below normal.

Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 9.64 inches of precipitation, 1.36 inches above normal.

Snowfall totals stayed at 2.9 inches for April, 0.3 inches above normal; 5.7 inches for spring, 3.9 inches below normal; and 50.7 inches for the snow season, 6.5 inches above normal.

The record snowfall on April 30 was 7.8 inches in 1994.