Quiet week ahead for southern Wisconsin, with plenty of sunshine and variable temperatures

National Weather Service forecast graphic 10-28-20
National Weather Service

Southern Wisconsin will see a quiet week ahead, with plenty of sunshine and highs ranging from around 40 to the mid-50s, according to forecasters.

In Madison on Wednesday, look for sunny skies, with a high near 50 and southwest winds around 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 32, Thursday’s forecast features mostly cloudy skies, a high near 42 and north winds at 10 to 15 mph.

After a low overnight Thursday into Friday around 27, Friday should be sunny, with a high near 44 and north winds around 5 mph turning out of the south in the afternoon.

The Weather Service said skies over Madison should be sunny Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday, and sunny Monday and Tuesday, with winds gusting to 35 mph on Saturday.

Highs for Madison Saturday through Tuesday should be near 53, 40, 48 and 55, and lows Friday night through Monday night around 32, 31, 26 and 34.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts quiet weather, with highs for Madison Wednesday through Tuesday near 50, 44, 45, 54, 40, 49 and 55, and overnight lows around 32, 28, 33, 34, 26 and 34.

Tuesday’s high in Madison was 40 at 3:26 p.m., 14 degrees below the normal high and 39 degrees below the record high of 79 for Oct. 27, set in 1927.

Tuesday’s low in Madison was 29 at 7:10 a.m., 7 degrees below the normal low and 14 degrees above the record low of 15 for Oct. 27, set in 1976.

No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, leaving Madison’s October precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 3.38 inches, 1.3 inches above normal. The meteorological fall (September through November) precipitation total stayed at 6.79 inches, 1.58 inches above normal. The 2020 total stayed at 35.94 inches, 5.91 inches above normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for Oct. 27 is 1.93 inches in 1918.

No snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, leaving Madison’s October, meteorological fall (September through November) and snow season (since July 1) total at 0.01 inches, 0.03 inches below normal.

The record snow for Oct. 27 was 1.2 inches in 1925.

