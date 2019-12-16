Quiet week ahead for south-central Wisconsin as snowstorms hit hard to the south

In Madison on Monday, the light snow moved out of the area before daybreak, and skies should be partly sunny, with a high near 29 and northwest winds around 5 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 14, Tuesday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 29 and west winds at 5 to 15 mph.

The Weather Service said the only chance for precipitation is possible scattered flurries Tuesday night before midnight.

Skies over Madison should be sunny Wednesday, mostly sunny Thursday, mostly cloudy Friday, partly sunny Saturday, and mostly sunny Sunday, with highs near 18, 34, 40, 40 and 41, and lows Tuesday night through Saturday night around 6, 14, 26, 28 and 28. Northwest winds around 15 mph will produce wind chill values of 5 below to 5 on Tuesday night.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a quiet week with no precipitation chances, highs ranging from 18 to 39 and lows from 14 to 31.

Sunday’s high in Madison was 23 at 3:22 p.m., 7 degrees below the normal high and 29 degrees below the record high of 52 for Dec. 15, set in 2011.

Sunday’s low in Madison was 8 at 7:03 a.m., 8 degrees below the normal low and 24 degrees above the record low of 16 below for Dec. 15, set in 1901.