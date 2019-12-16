Quiet week ahead for south-central Wisconsin as snowstorms hit hard to the south

Next 12 Hours
After some light snow overnight, south-central Wisconsin may not see any precipitation through next weekend, with temperatures cracking 40 by late in the week, according to forecasters.
Meanwhile a pair of storms may deliver up to a foot of snow in a narrow swath from Missouri into central Illinois, AccuWeather reported.
The first round made for a snowy game in Kansas City on Sunday between the Chiefs and Denver Broncos as it moved across the central U.S. and headed east.
The second system will be stronger and develop on Monday in the lower Mississippi Valley, delivering another round of snow and ice on the storm's northern edge, impacting many of the same areas as the first round.
After getting a few inches of snow from the first round Sunday and Sunday night, St. Louis will have another few inches Monday into Monday night. From both systems combined, some locales in northern and central portions of Missouri into central Illinois may see about a foot of snow, AccuWeather said.
Accumulating snow will hit northern portions of the Ohio Valley late Monday into Monday night. Travelers along Interstate 70 from Illinois to Ohio will have several inches of snow and reduced visibility to contend with Monday into Monday night.
In Madison on Monday, the light snow moved out of the area before daybreak, and skies should be partly sunny, with a high near 29 and northwest winds around 5 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 14, Tuesday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 29 and west winds at 5 to 15 mph.
The Weather Service said the only chance for precipitation is possible scattered flurries Tuesday night before midnight.
Skies over Madison should be sunny Wednesday, mostly sunny Thursday, mostly cloudy Friday, partly sunny Saturday, and mostly sunny Sunday, with highs near 18, 34, 40, 40 and 41, and lows Tuesday night through Saturday night around 6, 14, 26, 28 and 28. Northwest winds around 15 mph will produce wind chill values of 5 below to 5 on Tuesday night.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a quiet week with no precipitation chances, highs ranging from 18 to 39 and lows from 14 to 31.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 23 at 3:22 p.m., 7 degrees below the normal high and 29 degrees below the record high of 52 for Dec. 15, set in 2011.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 8 at 7:03 a.m., 8 degrees below the normal low and 24 degrees above the record low of 16 below for Dec. 15, set in 1901.
Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, leaving Madison’s December and meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 0.08 inches, 0.91 inches below normal. For the year, Madison has received 44.94 inches of precipitation, 11.21 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Dec. 15 is 1.57 inches, set in 1971.
Officially, a trace of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, keeping Madison’s December and meteorological winter total at 0.3 inches, 6.3 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 16 inches, 5.3 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Dec. 15 is 13.2 inches, set in 1987.
