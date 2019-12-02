South-central Wisconsin will enjoy a week of quiet weather after the second big storm of the past week moved on to pummel the northeastern U.S., according to forecasters.
The storm dumped more than a foot weather in parts of northern Wisconsin over the weekend, days after a storm did the same just before Thanksgiving.
The storm now is delivering 6 to 12 inches of snow from northeastern Pennsylvania to central Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire, with pockets of 12 to 24 inches for the Catskills, Berkshires and the mountains in southern Vermont and New Hampshire, AccuWeather said.
While an accumulation of a coating to an inch or so is possible around Philadelphia, up to a few inches may fall on the New York City area, with several inches likely around Boston. Much heavier snow is likely in the northern and western suburbs of New York City and Boston, with a few inches possible just north of Philadelphia.
In Madison on Monday, look for sunny skies, a high near 33 and north winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 23, Tuesday should be cloudy through mid-morning, then clearing gradually, with a high near 39 and southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph turning out of the west in the afternoon.
After a low overnight Tuesday into Wednesday around 28, Wednesday’s forecast features mostly sunny skies, a high near 37 and northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.
The Weather Service said the next chance for precipitation is a 30% chance for rain on Sunday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Thursday, sunny Friday, mostly sunny Saturday, and cloudy Sunday, with highs near 40, 32, 39 and 41, and lows Wednesday night through Saturday night around 27, 25, 22 and 33.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts quiet weather, with no precipitation until a possible rain-snow mix Sunday night.
Highs should range from 33-42 and lows from 23 to 30 Monday through Sunday, Tsaparis said.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 37 at 3:49 a.m., 1 degrees above the normal high and 25 degrees below the record high of 62 for Dec. 1, set in 1970.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 28 at 8:47 p.m., 7 degrees above the normal low and 39 degrees above the record low of 11 below for Dec. 1, set in 1893.
Officially, 0.04 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, boosting Madison’s December and meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 0.04 inches, 0.03 inches below normal. For the year, Madison has received 44.9 inches of precipitation, 12.09 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Dec. 1 is 1.73 inches, set in 1985.
Officially, 0.2 inches of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, giving Madison a December and meteorological winter total of 0.2 inches, 0.2 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total rose to 15.9 inches, 11.4 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Dec. 1 is 12.1 inches, set in 1985.