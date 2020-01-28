Quiet weather with warming trend on tap for south-central Wisconsin

South-central Wisconsin won’t see much sunshine over the next week, but highs will climb from the 30s to the 40s, melting some of the 7.1 inches of snow that fell on the area in last week’s storm, according to forecasters.

In Madison on Monday, look for scattered flurries before 10 a.m., cloudy skies, a high near 32 and north winds around 5 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 20, Wednesday’s forecast features a chance for flurries, cloudy skies, a high near 30 and northeast winds around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.

The only chances for snow are a slight 20% Friday and Friday night.

The Weather Service said skies over Madison should be cloudy Thursday and Friday, mostly cloudy Saturday, and partly sunny Sunday and Monday, with highs near 31, 34, 37, 40 and 42, and lows Wednesday night through Sunday night around 19, 22, 27, 27 and 28.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts patchy freezing drizzle and flurries Tuesday morning, a few flurries Wednesday, a few light snow showers Friday, and light snow Friday night ending Saturday morning.

Tsaparis forecasts highs near 31, 30, 31, 33, 36, 39 and 41, and lows around 21, 19, 22, 27, 26 and 29.

