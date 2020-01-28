Quiet weather with warming trend on tap for south-central Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
South-central Wisconsin won’t see much sunshine over the next week, but highs will climb from the 30s to the 40s, melting some of the 7.1 inches of snow that fell on the area in last week’s storm, according to forecasters.
In Madison on Monday, look for scattered flurries before 10 a.m., cloudy skies, a high near 32 and north winds around 5 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 20, Wednesday’s forecast features a chance for flurries, cloudy skies, a high near 30 and northeast winds around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
The only chances for snow are a slight 20% Friday and Friday night.
The Weather Service said skies over Madison should be cloudy Thursday and Friday, mostly cloudy Saturday, and partly sunny Sunday and Monday, with highs near 31, 34, 37, 40 and 42, and lows Wednesday night through Sunday night around 19, 22, 27, 27 and 28.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts patchy freezing drizzle and flurries Tuesday morning, a few flurries Wednesday, a few light snow showers Friday, and light snow Friday night ending Saturday morning.
Tsaparis forecasts highs near 31, 30, 31, 33, 36, 39 and 41, and lows around 21, 19, 22, 27, 26 and 29.
You have free articles remaining.
Monday’s high in Madison was 33 at 4:48 p.m., 6 degrees above the normal high and 22 degrees below the record high of 55 for Jan. 27, set in 2002.
Monday’s low in Madison was 26 at 3:05 a.m., 15 degrees above the normal low and 45 degrees above the record low of 19 below for Jan. 27, set in 1915.
Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, leaving Madison’s January and 2020 total at 1.73 inches, 0.66 inches above normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 3.25 inches, 0.44 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Jan. 27 is 1.14 inches, set in 1944.
Officially, 0.1 inches of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, boosting Madison’s January and 2020 snow total to 18.7 inches, 7.5 inches above normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 21.6 inches, 3.1 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 37.3 inches, 8.5 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Jan. 27 is 5.4 inches, set in 1949.
Madison’s official snow depth is 7 inches.
Photos: A look back at the frigid 'polar vortex' of 2014