Quiet weather moved in after strong thunderstorms pounded Wisconsin again Wednesday night.
Northeastern Wisconsin saw downed trees and power lines, street flooding and thousands left without power, the Associated Press reported, though no severe weather was reported in south-central Wisconsin.
A line of storms moved through southern WI last night causing wind damage in the Berlin/Ripon and Elkhorn/Twin Lakes area. Here's our summary of the event along with some insights on why we missed the warning in Walworth county. (Thread) https://t.co/yR0FV7SYx9 pic.twitter.com/OzXzul1DBn— NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMKX) August 8, 2019
The storm was similar to Monday when severe weather moved across northern and central Wisconsin.
Tornado warnings were issued about 8:30 p.m. for parts of Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties. A wind gust of 70 mph was reported near Oshkosh.
Some businesses and homes were damaged by strong winds and falling trees in Green Bay. The National Weather Service issued flood warnings in Brown, Kewaunee and Outagamie counties because of fast-falling rain.
Wisconsin Public Service crews worked through the night Wednesday to restore service to nearly 14,000 customers who lost power when the storm rolled through, and most had service restored by early Thursday.
In Madison Thursday, look for sunny skies, a high near 78 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 56, Friday’s forecast features sunny skies, a high near 79 and calm wind becoming northwest winds around 5 miles per hour in the afternoon.
After a low overnight Friday into Saturday around 58, Saturday’s forecast features mostly sunny skies, a high near 81 and calm wind becoming southwest winds around 5 mph in the afternoon.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms return at 20 percent Saturday night and Sunday, and Monday through Tuesday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Sunday through Tuesday, and mostly sunny Wednesday, with highs near 83, 80, 80 and 76, and lows Saturday night through Tuesday night around 65, 62, 62 and 60.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts also forecasts mostly quiet weather with plenty of sunshine and pleasantly warm temperatures.
Tsaparis predicted a few showers and storms Saturday evening and night, a possible isolated shower or storm Sunday, a possible few storms possible Monday evening and night, and a possible isolated storm Tuesday.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 84 at 3:36 p.m., 4 degrees above the normal high and 12 degrees below the record high of 96 for Aug. 7, set in 1949.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 62 at 5:27 a.m., 2 degrees above the normal low and 20 degrees above the record low of 42 for Aug. 7, set in 1976.
Officially, 0.15 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, boosting Madison’s July total to 1.46 inches, 0.5 inches above normal. For meteorological summer (June through August), Madison’s precipitation total rose to 12.39 inches, 2.71 inches above normal. The 2019 total rose to 28.2 inches, 6.69 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Aug. 7 is 2.37 inches in 1980.