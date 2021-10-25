Quiet weather for southern Wisconsin, while storms rage in many parts of the county

Next 12 Hours
While the West Coast is getting hammered by a "bomb cyclone," severe storms pummel the middle of the country, and potentially two nor'easters could form, this week is shaping up as one to remember.
Southern Wisconsin, in contrast, will continue to see highs in the normal range in the 50s with some chances for more rain this week, according to forecasters.
There is a lakeshore flood advisory and wind advisory for strong east to northeast winds for Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties along Lake Michigan.
In Madison on Monday, after showers moved out look for mostly cloudy skies, a high near 50 and north winds at 15 to 20 miles per hour, gusting as high as 30 mph, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 34, Tuesday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 53 and northeast winds around 5 mph.
After a low overnight Tuesday into Wednesday around 39, Wednesday’s forecast features a 20% chance for showers after 1 p.m., mostly cloudy skies, a high near 56 and southeast winds at 10 to 15 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for showers are 50% Wednesday night; 80% Thursday, with a quarter- to half-inch of rain possible; 70% Thursday night, with a quarter- to half-inch of rain possible; and 30% Friday.
The rain Sunday into Monday and the forecast rain later this week could bring October’s total to normal or above, though the yearly deficit remains huge at 12.2 inches below normal after Sunday.
Skies over Madison should be cloudy Thursday, mostly cloudy Friday, partly sunny Saturday, and mostly sunny Sunday, with highs near 54, 54, 55 and 54, and lows Wednesday night through Saturday night around 46, 47, 42 and 39.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts clearing late in the day on Monday; a stray shower possible west of Madison on Wednesday; a few showers possible Wednesday night; scattered showers likely Thursday, especially later in the day; scattered showers likely Thursday night; and scattered showers possible Friday morning.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Monday through Sunday should be near 49, 55, 57, 56, 55, 57 and 53, and overnight lows around 33, 40, 44, 46, 42 and 38.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 50 at 2:53 p.m., 6 degrees below the normal high and 29 degrees below the record high of 79 for Oct. 24, set in 1963.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 30 at 4:06 a.m., 7 degrees below the normal low and 12 degrees above the record low of 18 for Oct. 24, set in 1981.
Officially, 0.22 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, boosting Madison’s October total to 1.55 inches, 0.62 inches below normal. For meteorological fall (September through November), Madison now has received 3.89 inches of precipitation (rain plus snow converted to liquid), 1.71 inches below normal. For the year, Madison has received 20.48 inches of precipitation, 12.2 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Oct. 24 is 2.49 inches in 1991.
No snow has fallen in Madison this snow season (since July 1). The record snow for Oct. 24 was 0.7 inches in 1951.