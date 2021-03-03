Quiet weather, first 50s since December on tap for southern Wisconsin

It has not cracked 50 in Madison since it was 52 on Dec. 23, but a warming trend starting over the weekend will push highs into the 50s next week for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.

In Madison on Wednesday, look for sunny skies, a high near 44 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

After an overnight low around 25 with some patchy fog between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., Thursday should be mostly cloudy gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 37 and east winds around 5 mph.

The Weather Service has no chances for precipitation in the forecast through Tuesday.

Skies over Madison should be sunny Friday, mostly sunny Saturday through Monday, and partly sunny Tuesday, with highs near 41, 42, 48, 53 and 56, and lows Thursday night through Monday night around 19, 22, 27, 36 and 37.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts mostly quiet weather for Madison for the next week, with just a sprinkle possible Monday and light rain possible Tuesday.

Tsaparis said highs for Madison Wednesday through Tuesday should be near 46, 38, 42, 43, 48, 52 and 54, and overnight lows around 21, 22, 25, 25, 34 and 34.