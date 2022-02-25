Quiet, warmer weather headed for southern Wisconsin

After two storms systems hit southern Wisconsin this week, quiet and warmer weather is on the way, with highs breaking into the 30s this weekend, then the high 30s and upper 40s next week, according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service said rough snow totals from the storm Thursday into Friday include 1 to 2 inches in La Crosse and Eau Claire, 2 to 3 inches in Madison and Green Bay, 3 inches in Janesville, 3 to 4 inches in Fond du Lac, 4 to 6 inches in Milwaukee and Kenosha, and 6 to 8 inches in Sheboygan.

In Madison on Friday, look for scattered flurries before 11 a.m., mostly cloudy skies, a high near 25 and north winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour turning out of the west in the afternoon.

After an overnight low around 9, Saturday should be sunny, with a high near 33 and southwest winds at 5 to 15 mph, gusting as high as 25 mph and producing wind chills of zero to 10.

After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 21, Sunday’s forecast features sunny skies, a high near 34 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

The Weather Service continues to forecast no chances for precipitation next week through Thursday.

Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Monday, partly sunny Tuesday, mostly sunny Wednesday, and partly sunny Thursday, with highs near 41, 37, 36 and 38, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 16, 24, 22 and 19.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts for Madison mostly quiet weather for the next week with flurries or light snow possible Tuesday evening and night, and flurries possible Thursday.

Tsaparis said highs for Madison Friday through Thursday should be near 23, 35, 35, 45, 39, 39 and 35, and overnight lows around 7, 20, 14, 24, 22 and 22.

Thursday’s high in Madison was 22 at 4:58 p.m., 13 degrees below the normal high and 40 degrees below the record high of 62 for Feb. 24, set in 2002.

Thursday’s low in Madison was 12 at 12:43 a.m., 6 degrees below the normal low and 25 degrees above the record low of 13 below for Feb. 24, set in 1889.

Officially, 0.08 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, boosting Madison’s February total to 0.38 inches, 0.9 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) rose to 2.55 inches, 1.83 inches below normal. Madison’s 2022 precipitation total rose to 0.86 inches, 1.89 inches below normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for Feb. 24 is 0.64 inches in 1892.

The 1.8 inches of snow on Thursday boosted Madison’s February total to 4.5 inches, 6.7 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 20.1 inches, 16.8 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 20.7 inches, 19.8 inches below normal.

Madison’s record snowfall for Feb. 24 is 6 inches in 1938.

Madison’s official snow depth is 1 inch.

