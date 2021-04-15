Quiet, cool weather to continue for southern Wisconsin into next week

Next 12 Hours
Look for quiet and cool weather to continue for southern Wisconsin, with just slight chances for rain and highs ranging from the mid-40s to upper 50s over the next week, according to forecasters.
The National Weather Service said the only chance for precipitation is a 20% chance for showers Monday after 1 p.m. through Tuesday before 1 a.m.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Thursday, mostly sunny Friday, mostly cloudy Saturday, partly sunny Sunday through Tuesday, and mostly sunny Wednesday, with highs near 50, 54, 55, 57, 57, 46 and 51, and lows Thursday night through Tuesday night around 33, 35, 36, 39, 33 and 32.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 40 at 4:46 p.m., 17 degrees below the normal high and 44 degrees below the record high of 84 for April 14, set in 2003 and 2006.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 33 at 1:27 a.m., 2 degrees below the normal low and 11 degrees above the record low of 22 for April 14, set in 1928, 1950 and 1957.
Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, leaving Madison’s April precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 1.43 inches, 0.12 inches below normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at 2.84 inches, 0.91 inches below normal. The 2021 total rose to 4.97 inches, 1.46 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for April 14 is 0.97 inches in 1974.
With no snow on Wednesday, Madison’s April total stayed at zero, 1.7 inches below normal. The meteorological spring total stayed at 2 inches, 6.7 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 45.2 inches, 4.6 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for April 14 is 4 inches in 1980.