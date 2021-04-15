Quiet, cool weather to continue for southern Wisconsin into next week

Look for quiet and cool weather to continue for southern Wisconsin, with just slight chances for rain and highs ranging from the mid-40s to upper 50s over the next week, according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service said the only chance for precipitation is a 20% chance for showers Monday after 1 p.m. through Tuesday before 1 a.m.

Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Thursday, mostly sunny Friday, mostly cloudy Saturday, partly sunny Sunday through Tuesday, and mostly sunny Wednesday, with highs near 50, 54, 55, 57, 57, 46 and 51, and lows Thursday night through Tuesday night around 33, 35, 36, 39, 33 and 32.

Wednesday’s high in Madison was 40 at 4:46 p.m., 17 degrees below the normal high and 44 degrees below the record high of 84 for April 14, set in 2003 and 2006.

Wednesday’s low in Madison was 33 at 1:27 a.m., 2 degrees below the normal low and 11 degrees above the record low of 22 for April 14, set in 1928, 1950 and 1957.