Quiet, chilly weather for south-central Wisconsin before warming trend starts over weekend

Quiet, chilly weather with highs in the 20s will end the work week for south-central Wisconsin, but a warming trend that starts over weekend will push highs to the 40s starting Sunday, according to forecasters.

In Madison on Wednesday, there’s a chance for flurries after 1 p.m., with cloudy skies, a high near 29 and north winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 14, Thursday’s forecast features a chance for flurries before 7 a.m., partly sunny skies, a high near 27 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

After a low overnight Thursday into Friday around 12, Friday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 27 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

There’s a 20% chance for snow Sunday night after 1 a.m., a 40% chance for rain and snow Monday and a 50% chance for rain and snow Monday night and Tuesday.

Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Saturday and Sunday, mostly cloudy Monday, and partly sunny Tuesday, with highs near 33, 40, 43 and 46, and lows Friday night through Monday night around 10, 19, 28 and 33.