Quiet, chilly weather for south-central Wisconsin before warming trend starts over weekend

Quiet, chilly weather with highs in the 20s will end the work week for south-central Wisconsin, but a warming trend that starts over weekend will push highs to the 40s starting Sunday, according to forecasters.
In Madison on Wednesday, there’s a chance for flurries after 1 p.m., with cloudy skies, a high near 29 and north winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 14, Thursday’s forecast features a chance for flurries before 7 a.m., partly sunny skies, a high near 27 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.
After a low overnight Thursday into Friday around 12, Friday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 27 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.
There’s a 20% chance for snow Sunday night after 1 a.m., a 40% chance for rain and snow Monday and a 50% chance for rain and snow Monday night and Tuesday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Saturday and Sunday, mostly cloudy Monday, and partly sunny Tuesday, with highs near 33, 40, 43 and 46, and lows Friday night through Monday night around 10, 19, 28 and 33.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts quiet weather until a slight chance of a rain/snow mix Monday and Tuesday, with highs Wednesday through Tuesday near 28, 26, 25, 33, 40, 42, 41, and overnight lows around 11, 7, 6, 23, 28 and 26.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 34 at 3:21 p.m., 1 degree below the normal high and 30 degrees below the record high of 64 for Feb. 25, set in 2000.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 27 at 11:59 p.m., 9 degrees above the normal low and 42 degrees above the record low of 15 below for Feb. 25, set in 1967.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, leaving Madison’s February total at 0.94 inches, 0.33 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 4.2 inches, 0.04 inches below normal. The 2020 precipitation total stayed at 2.68 inches, 0.18 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Feb. 25 is 1.03 inches in 1929.
With no snow on Tuesday, Madison’s February total stayed at 13.3 inches, 3.7 inches above normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 35 inches, 1 inch below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 50.7 inches, 10.6 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Feb. 25 is 7.4 inches in 1935.
Madison’s official snow depth is 8 inches.
