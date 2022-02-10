Quick burst of snow, gusty winds headed for southern Wisconsin overnight

A quick burst of snow and gusty winds are headed for southern Wisconsin overnight, with another arctic cold front to follow Friday night, according to forecasters.

The snow that will move west to east across central and southern Wisconsin overnight will be a wet, more dense snowfall, meaning the south to southwest winds at 35 to 40 miles per hour won’t results in blowing snow, said Jaclyn Anderson, lead forecaster for the National Weather Service.

Mixed precipitation and freezing rain may be possible as the snow tapers off, but little icing is expected as temperatures warm Friday morning, Anderson said.

As temperatures plummet late Friday into Saturday morning, some more light snow may fall.

The snow could total around 2 inches across central Wisconsin, with less for southern Wisconsin, especially below Interstate 94.

In Madison on Thursday, look for mostly cloudy skies, a high near 29 and northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph turning out of southwest in the afternoon.

Chances for precipitation are 100% Thursday night, 30% Friday, and 20% Friday night, in the form of rain and snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain before 3 a.m.; rain between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.; rain and snow after 4 a.m. through 2 p.m.; then snow after 2 p.m. through midnight, with around an inch of snow accumulation and no ice accumulation.

The high Friday should hit 38 by 10 a.m., under mostly cloudy skies, with south winds at 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 35 mph, then fall to around 28 the rest of the day and plummet to around 7 Friday night, with wind chills of 5 below to 5.

The Weather Service said there’s a 20% chance for snow after midnight Saturday night, a 20% chance for rain and snow Tuesday night, and a 50% chance for rain Wednesday.

Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Saturday through Monday, partly sunny Tuesday, and mostly cloudy Wednesday, with highs near 15, 18, 28, 38 and 45, and lows Saturday night through Tuesday night around 5, 7, 13 and 30.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts light snow developing Thursday evening, with a half-inch to 1.5 inches of accumulation, the most to the north and least to the south; a light rain/snow mix Friday; a chance for flurries Sunday; a chance for light snow Sunday night; a chance for mixed precipitation Wednesday and Wednesday night.

Tsaparis said highs for Madison Thursday through Wednesday should be near 29, 40, 16, 22, 27, 36 and 43, and overnight lows around 28, 6, 2, 5, 12 and 25.

Wednesday’s high in Madison was 39 at 12:33 p.m., 10 degrees below the normal high and 11 degrees below the record high of 50 for Feb. 9, set in 1925 and 1966.

Wednesday’s low in Madison was 28 at 11:59 p.m., 15 degrees above the normal low and 56 degrees above the record low of 28 below for Feb. 9, set in 1899.

Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, keeping Madison’s February total at 0.02 inches, 0.42 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 2.19 inches, 1.35 inches below normal. The 2022 precipitation total stayed at 0.5 inches, 1.41 inches below normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for Feb. 9 is 1.29 inches in 2001.

Officially, a trace of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, keeping Madison’s February total at 0.3 inches, 4.1 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 15.9 inches, 14.2 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 16.5 inches, 17.2 inches below normal.

Madison’s record snowfall for Feb. 9 is 6 inches in 2020.

Madison’s official snow depth is 4 inches.

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.