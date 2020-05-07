Protect outdoor vegetation: Frost, freeze on way for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
If you planted anything outside this spring, you will want to do what you can to protect it as temperatures will drop to the low 30s early Friday morning and the upper 20s early Saturday morning, according to forecasters.
The National Weather Service on Thursday issued a freeze watch for midnight through 8 a.m. Saturday, with a widespread freeze expected.
And cool nights with the potential for frost will continue early next week, the National Weather Service said.
The unusually late taste of winter across much of the eastern U.S. will leave major cities from Atlanta to Detroit to Boston colder than parts of Alaska this weekend, with snow accumulating in parts of the interior Northeast, and lake-effect snow also possible, AccuWeather said.
While record lows are challenged in the eastern U.S., Fairbanks, Alaska, will approach 80 on Mother’s Day, about 20 degrees above the normal high for May 10, AccuWeather said.
"A lobe of the polar vortex will spin southward and loop around the Great Lakes and northeastern United States into next week before shifting farther northwest over Canada toward the middle of May," said Paul Pastelok, AccuWeather's top long-range forecaster.
In Madison on Thursday, look for sunny skies, a high near 62 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 32, Friday’s forecast features mostly sunny skies, a chilly high near 47 and north winds at 10 to 15 mph.
After a low overnight Friday into Saturday around 28, Saturday should be sunny, with a high near 55 and west winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for showers are 50% Saturday night and Sunday, 30% Sunday night, and 20% Wednesday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Sunday, and mostly sunny Monday through Wednesday, with highs near 49, 54, 58 and 60, and lows Saturday night through Tuesday night around 37, 33, 34 and 37.
27 Storm Track meteorologist John Zeigler also forecasts frost and freeze chances early Friday and Saturday mornings, light rain developing late Saturday night, and scattered showers Sunday.
Ziegler said highs Thursday through Wednesday should be near 62, 46, 56, 51, 53, 56 and 60, and overnight lows around 33, 28, 38, 34, 33 and 35.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 65 at 1:11 p.m., the normal high and 27 degrees below the record high of 92 for May 6, set in 1934.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 32 at 2:07 a.m., 11 degrees below the normal low and 7 degrees above the record low of 25 for May 6, set in 1970 and 1992.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, leaving Madison’s May precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at a trace, 0.65 inches below normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at 5.51 inches, 0.74 inches below normal. The 2020 total stayed at 8.19 inches, 0.74 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for May 6 is 2.55 inches in 1960.
With no snow on Wednesday, Madison’s May total stayed at zero, 0.1 inches below normal. The meteorological spring total stayed at 3 inches, 6.7 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 53.7 inches, 2.9 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for May 6 is 0.5 inches in 1989.
