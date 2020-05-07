Protect outdoor vegetation: Frost, freeze on way for southern Wisconsin

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you planted anything outside this spring, you will want to do what you can to protect it as temperatures will drop to the low 30s early Friday morning and the upper 20s early Saturday morning, according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service on Thursday issued a freeze watch for midnight through 8 a.m. Saturday, with a widespread freeze expected.

And cool nights with the potential for frost will continue early next week, the National Weather Service said.

The unusually late taste of winter across much of the eastern U.S. will leave major cities from Atlanta to Detroit to Boston colder than parts of Alaska this weekend, with snow accumulating in parts of the interior Northeast, and lake-effect snow also possible, AccuWeather said.

While record lows are challenged in the eastern U.S., Fairbanks, Alaska, will approach 80 on Mother’s Day, about 20 degrees above the normal high for May 10, AccuWeather said.