A powerful winter storm is poised to pummel areas south and east of Madison on Sunday into Monday, according to forecasters.
While Madison should get 2 to 3 inches, almost all counties to the south and east of Dane County are under winter storm warnings with up to 10 inches to fall Sunday into Monday, the National Weather Service said.
There is a very tight gradient of predicted snow totals, with Portage and Wisconsin Dells predicted to get no snow; Madison 2 to 3 inches; Monroe, Janesville, Jefferson, Milwaukee and Racine 6 to 8 inches; and Kenosha 8 to 12 inches.
Rockford, Ill., also could see 8 to 12 inches, with localized areas buried by 15 inches, the Weather Service said.
The snow is forecast to start Sunday afternoon and continue into Monday morning, with winds gusting to 35 to 45 miles per hour.
“Dangerous travel conditions are expected late this afternoon and all evening across southeast Wisconsin due to the combination of heavy snow and strong winds,” the Weather Service warned. “Near blizzard conditions are expected in far southeast Wisconsin.”
In Madison, the snow is expected to fall mainly after 5 p.m. and before 2 a.m., with a high of 35 and overnight low around 25, and winds building during the afternoon to gusts as high as 30 mph.
The Weather Service forecasts mostly quiet weather to follow, with just a 50 percent chance for snow showers Thursday, a 30 percent chance for snow showers Thursday night, and a 50 percent chance for rain and snow showers on Saturday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Monday and Tuesday, sunny Wednesday, partly sunny Thursday, mostly cloudy Friday, and cloudy Saturday, with highs near 28, 24, 28, 31, 37 and 39, and lows Monday night through Friday night around 17, 15, 19, 26 and 31. Winds still could gust to 25 mph on Monday.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Guy Brown also forecasts heavy snow to the south and east of Madison on Sunday into early Monday, with lighter amounts in the Madison area; flurries possible Thursday and Friday; and a rain/snow mix possible on Saturday.
Brown said skies over Madison should be cloudy Sunday, mostly cloudy to partly sunny Monday, partly sunny Tuesday, partly to mostly sunny Wednesday, partly sunny Thursday, mostly cloudy Friday, cloudy Saturday, and becoming partly sunny by the afternoon next Sunday, with highs near 33, 32, 24, 28, 32, 38, 37 and 37, and overnight lows around 27, 13, 12, 18, 25, 30, 32 and 29.
Saturday’s high in Madison was 44 at 12:46 p.m., 5 degrees above the normal high and 20 degrees below the record high of 64 for Nov. 24, set in 2017.
Saturday’s low in Madison was 38 at 11:59 p.m., 14 degrees above the normal low and 44 degrees above the record low of 6 below for Nov. 24, set in 1950.
Officially, 0.09 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Saturday, boosting Madison’s November precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 1.61 inches, 0.31 inches below normal. For meteorological fall (September through November), Madison has received 12.43 inches of precipitation, 4.98 inches above normal. For the year, Madison has received 48.46 inches of precipitation, 16.19 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Nov. 24 is 0.77 inches in 1908.
With no snow on Saturday, Madison’s November total stayed at 2.3 inches, 01. inches above normal. For meteorological fall (September through November) and the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 2.3 inches, 0.4 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Nov. 24 is 5.3 inches in 2014.