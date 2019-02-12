A powerful winter storm that started pummeling southern Wisconsin Monday evening will dump more snow on the area on Tuesday, with strong winds causing blowing and drifting snow that will make for treacherous travel conditions, according to forecasters.
As of about daybreak, snow totals reported by the National Weather Service included 5.7 inches at the Dane County Regional Airport, 5.1 inches in Fitchburg, 5 inches in Baraboo, 6.7 inches in Mequon, 5.1 inches in Pardeeville, 7.6 inches in La Crosse, 8 inches in Monroe and Onalaska, and 5 inches in Hubertus and Bay View.
This is a running snow total every 6 hours. The largest increase in snowfall will be between 12 AM tonight and 6 AM Tuesday morning. pic.twitter.com/SBc3zXU7ok— NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMKX) February 11, 2019
The heaviest snow was expected to be over by around sunrise, but more bands of lighter snow were expected later in the day, with the snow moving from southwest to northeast. Another 2 inches or more could fall during the day and winds gusting as high as 35 miles per hour will cause blowing and drifting snow that will make for hazardous driving conditions.
The latest road conditions are available by calling 511 or by going to the state’s road conditions website.
The heaviest snow totals were predicted for north of the Madison area, with far southern and southeast Wisconsin expected to end with lower totals with sleet and freezing rain occasionally mixing in with the snow, the Weather Service said.
Officially, the winter storm warning for most of Wisconsin runs until midnight.
In Madison on Tuesday, look for another 1 to 2 inches of snow during the day and less than a half-inch at night, with a high near 30 and northeast winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour turning out of the northwest in the afternoon and gusting to 25 mph.
The overnight low should be around 16, with northwest winds bowling at 15 to 20 mph and gusting to 35 mph.
Wednesday should be much nicer, with mostly sunny skies, a high near 26 and winds diminishing to 5 to 15 mph out of the west and turning out of the south in the afternoon.
The Weather Service said chances for precipitation are 20 percent Thursday and Thursday night in the form of snow before 2 p.m., rain and snow from 2 p.m. through 5 p.m., then snow after 5 p.m.; 40 percent Sunday in the form of snow; and 30 percent Sunday night in the form of snow.
Skies over Madison should be cloudy Thursday, mostly sunny Friday and Saturday, mostly cloudy Sunday, and partly sunny Monday, with highs near 35, 19, 21, 25 and 22, and lows Wednesday night through Sunday night around 18, 10, 4, 10 and 8.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans forecasts additional snow Tuesday of 1 to 2 inches south of the Madison area, 2 to 4 inches in the Madison area, and 4 to 6 inches north of the Madison area, with the snow ending in the evening.
Borremans said light mixed precipitation is possible Thursday afternoon and evening, and a little light snow is possible Sunday.
Borremans said skies over Madison should be cloud Tuesday, partly to mostly sunny Wednesday, cloudy Thursday, partly sunny Friday and
Saturday, mostly cloudy Sunday, and partly sunny Monday and next Tuesday, with highs near 29, 25, 34, 19, 20, 23, 21 and 28, and overnight lows around 15, 17, 10, 2, 9, 7, 8 and 10.
Monday’s high in Madison was 29 at 10:13 p.m., 1 degree below the normal high and 32 degrees below the record high of 61 for Feb. 11, set in 1999.
Monday’s low in Madison was 23 at 9:03 a.m., 9 degrees above the normal low and 45 degrees above the record low of 22 below for Feb. 11, set in 1885.
Officially, 0.11 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, boosting Madison’s February total to 0.94 inches, 0.44 inches above normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) rose to 5.6 inches, 2.13 inches above normal. Madison’s 2019 precipitation total rose to 3.5 inches, 1.77 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Feb. 11 is 1 inch in 1880.
The 1.5 inches of snow on Monday boosted Madison’s February total to 3.2 inches, 1.2 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 28.8 inches, 2 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 32.2 inches, 2.7 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Feb. 11 is 6.5 inches in 1987.