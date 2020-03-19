Powerful system could bring severe storms, tornadoes to southern Wisconsin, snow to the northwest

The rain will quickly change to snow Thursday night, with accumulation up to 2 inches expected near and north of I-90.

Many rivers in the La Crosse area are predicted to rise through the weekend and into early next week, with some flooding possible depending on rainfall amounts that occur Thursday.

The Green Bay area could see storms producing hail, heavy downpours, and gusty winds, with more than an inch of rain possible. The rain is expected to transition to a wintry mix and then to snow before tapering off Friday morning, with 1 to 3 inches expected northwest of a Marshfield to Iron Mountain line, and an inch or less farther southeast, the Weather Service said.

Green Bay area residents were warned to watch for rising waterways and possible flooding.

In Madison on Thursday, look for showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m., a high near 50, southeast winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, and possible rain total of a quarter- and half-inch, the Weather Service said.

Overnight, look for showers and possibly a storm before 5 a.m., then showers, with a low around 30 and possible rain totals of a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch.