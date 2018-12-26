A powerful storm system will impact the region from overnight into Friday, delivering some snow, but mostly rain to south-central Wisconsin, while northern Wisconsin will get several inches of snow, according to forecasters.
The rain in southern Wisconsin may be locally heavy at times, which will result in rises of areas rivers and streams, the National Weather Service said.
Central Wisconsin could see anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of snow, with 3 to 4 inches forecast in Eau Claire, 4 to 6 inches in Wausau, and 1 to 2 inches in Green Bay.
Hayward and Rhinelander could see 6 to 8 inches and Ashland 8 to 12 inches, with a winter weather advisory in effect for much of northern Wisconsin and a winter storm warning for extreme northwest Wisconsin and northern Minnesota.
Ahead of the storm, there is an advisory Wednesday morning for patchy dense fog for areas south of Madison that include Lafayette, Rock and Green counties. The fog should gradually thin and dissipate by 10 a.m.
In Madison on Wednesday, look for increasing clouds, a high near 38 and light and variable winds becoming east winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour in the afternoon.
Overnight, there’s a 90 percent chance of precipitation, with rain and snow likely before 4 a.m. and possible snow accumulation of less than half an inch, then rain, a low around 35 and southeast winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting as high as 25 mph, the National Weather Service said.
Thursday’s rain could total a quarter- to half-inch as the high rises to near 46, with southeast winds at 15 to 20 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph.
The rain chance is 90 percent overnight Thursday into Friday, with less than a tenth of an inch possible and temperatures steady round 45.
The Weather Service said the chance for precipitation is 60 percent Friday and Friday night, with rain before 4 p.m., then mixing with snow and freezing rain before 8 p.m., ending as snow, with possible snow accumulation of a half-inch both Friday and Friday night and little or no ice accumulation expected.
Temperatures should fall to around 34 by 5 p.m. Friday, with a low Friday night around 22.
The weather should then turn quiet, with just a 20 percent chance of snow Monday night into Tuesday as 2018 turns to 2019.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Saturday, sunny Sunday, and partly sunny New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, with highs near 27, 32, 35 and 22, and lows Saturday night through Monday night around 19, 25 and 18.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Brande Borremans forecasts a rain-snow mix developing Wednesday evening, changing to rain overnight and continuing through Thursday and into Friday, changing to light snow in the afternoon with minor accumulations before ending Friday night, then quiet weather with just a touch of light snow and flurries on New Year’s Day.
Borremans said skies over Madison should be cloudy Wednesday through Friday, partly sunny Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday, mostly cloudy Monday and Tuesday, and mostly sunny next Wednesday, with highs near 37, 47, 40, 28, 34, 35, 20 and 25, and overnight lows around 34, 40, 22, 18, 25, 16, 5 and 20.