Powerful snowstorm to continue clobbering southern Wisconsin into Tuesday afternoon, evening

In addition, gusty northeast winds of 25 to 30 miles per hour will continue to produce some blowing and drifting snow on Tuesday.

The snow was closing or delaying schools that have in-school learning and creating hazardous travel conditions across southern Wisconsin.

Channel 15 provides a list of school closings and delays, while the Madison School District said all buildings were closed and programs canceled on Tuesday, though online instruction for all students would continue as scheduled.

The latest road conditions for Wisconsin are available by going to the state's 511 website, at the 511 app, or by calling 511.

The Madison Streets Division said plow trucks have been working on salt routes since the storm began Monday night and will continue that work as needed.

The Streets Division said all streets will be plowed Tuesday after the storm ends, and asked drivers to park off the street if possible, and follow all posted parking restrictions if parking on the street is necessary.

The effort will involve about 150 pieces of equipment, including private contractors, plowing nearly 1,800 miles of traffic lanes.