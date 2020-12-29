Powerful snowstorm set to pound Wisconsin starting Tuesday afternoon. See how much will fall and when

The storm that began in the southwestern U.S. could being a quarter-inch or more of ice across southeast Nebraska, northeast Kansas, northern Missouri and southern Iowa, AccuWeather said.

In Madison on Tuesday, the snow is expected mainly after 4 p.m., with around an inch of accumulation, a high near 27 and light and variable wind becoming southeast winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour in the morning, the Weather Service said.

Overnight, 4 to 6 inches of snow is possible, with rain possible mixing in after 5 a.m. as temperatures rise to around 33, and southeast winds blow at 15 to 20 mph, turn out of the southwest at 10 to 15 mph after midnight, and gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday’s forecast features just a 20% chance for rain and snow before 7 a.m., then freezing rain between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., cloudy skies and temperatures falling to around 25 by 5 p.m., with west winds at 10 to 15 mph.

There is potential for another round of snow on Friday, but plenty of uncertainty still exists for that system, the Weather Service said.