Power out again in parts of frigid Wisconsin, most schools closed for 4th straight day

The great freezeout of 2019 is just about over in Wisconsin, but we have to make it through one more day.
State residents woke up to temperatures in the 20 below zero to 30 below zero range Thursday morning, cold enough to knock out power to thousands of people in the Alliant Energy service area, from the southwest up to northeast Wisconsin.
As of 7:15 a.m., more than 5,500 customers were without power in the Alliant Energy service area, mostly north and east of Green Lake, with smaller pockets of outages near Belleville and Montfort.
As of 9 a.m., practically all of the Alliant Energy customers without power had service restored.
Madison Gas and Electric reported no power outages Thursday morning.
The deep freeze resulted in the fourth straight day of no school for most public school districts and private schools, including the Madison school district and the Milwaukee school district, the largest in the state.
UW-Madison will reopen at noon, with classes starting up at 1 p.m., meaning classes with a start time of 1 p.m. or later will be held, but those that were to start before 1 p.m. will not be conducted.
Many government offices remain closed, and the US Postal Service will not be delivering or picking up mail on Thursday.
Some businesses are planning to reopen Thursday afternoon, once the wind chill warning expires at noon, but check ahead if you plan on going out.
Metcalfe's Market and other stores at Hilldale are closed Thursday because of a water main break, but some hope to reopen later in the day.
Both East Towne and West Towne Malls will open at noon.
The Ice Castles in Lake Geneva was closed Wednesday but was planning to reopen Thursday in time for the Winterfest festival.
Metro Transit bus service is running, and Madison crews will be collecting refuse and recyclables on Thursday.
We could see some snow Thursday afternoon but not as much as we've seen in three storms this month, as temperatures start to warm on Friday.
Warmer temperatures mean snow melting, so officials are asking residents to try to clean out storm sewer drains in front of their homes so water can flow into the drains and not pool on the streets, possibly freezing and making for dangerous driving conditions.