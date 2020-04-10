Potential big snowstorm at end of weekend could brush southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
A potentially large snowstorm at the end of the weekend could impact southern Wisconsin, with the current track of the storm putting areas north of the Madison area in line for the heaviest blow, according to forecasters
The National Weather service forecast for Green Bay states that “It is becoming increasingly likely that an intense spring storm system will bring strong gusty winds and heavy precipitation to the area Sunday through Monday. The storm has the potential to produce a significant accumulation of wet, heavy snow across portions of the area, though the location where it will fall remains uncertain this far in advance. Wind gusts to 50 mph will also be possible."
While Madison is predicted to get less than an inch of snow Sunday overnight into Monday, La Crosse could see 2 to 4 inches and Eau Claire 3 to 6 inches, the Weather Service said.
AccuWeather said 6 to 12 inches of snow are forecast to fall on parts of the northern Rockies, the Black Hills of South Dakota and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.
Cold will follow the storm system, with temperatures running well below the normal highs in the mid-50s.
"Arctic air will spread across a large portion of the country by Monday," AccuWeather lead long-range meteorologist Paul Pastelok said. "The core of the cold will be just east of the Continental Divide across the Front Range and Plains into the Midwest, where temperatures will average 10-20 degrees below normal."
In Madison on Friday, look for mostly cloudy skies gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 47 and northwest winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 33, there’s a 60% chance for rain Saturday, possibly totaling a tenth to a quarter of an inch, with a high near 51 and south winds at 10 to 15 mph.
The Weather Service said the long-lasting storm continues with an 80% chance for rain Saturday night, possibly totaling a quarter- to half-inch; a 90% chance for rain Sunday, possibly totaling a quarter- to half-inch; a 90% chance Sunday night for rain before 1 a.m., rain and snow between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., and snow after 4 a.m., with less than an inch of snow possible; a 50% chance Monday for snow before 3 p.m., then rain and snow; and 30% for rain Monday night; followed by a 20% chance for rain and snow Wednesday; and a 10% chance for snow Wednesday night.
Skies over Madison should be cloudy Sunday, mostly cloudy Monday, and partly sunny Tuesday through Thursday, with highs near 45, 34, 35, 37 and 42, and overnight lows Saturday night through Wednesday night around 42, 30, 23, 22 and 23.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts for Madison a few rain showers later Saturday, scattered rain Sunday, a rain/snow mix Sunday night, possible light snow Monday mainly in the morning, and a few flurries possible Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tsaparis said highs Friday through Thursday should be near 48, 55, 49, 39, 40, 42 and 45, and overnight lows around 33, 43, 31, 24, 24 and 22.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 45 at 3:09 p.m., 10 degrees below the normal high and 30 degrees below the record high of 75 for April 9, set in 1955.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 32 at 11:59 p.m., 1 degree below the normal low and 22 degrees above the record low of 10 for April 9, set in 2003.
Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, leaving Madison’s April precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 0.39 inches, 0.57 inches below normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at 3.86 inches, 0.7 inches above normal. The 2020 total rose to 6.54 inches, 0.7 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for April 9 is 1.8 inches in 2015.
Officially, a trace of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, leaving Madison’s April total at a trace, 1.2 inches below normal. The meteorological spring total stayed at 2.8 inches, 5.4 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 53.5 inches, 4.2 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for April 9 is 12.9 inches in 1973.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!