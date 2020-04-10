Potential big snowstorm at end of weekend could brush southern Wisconsin

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A potentially large snowstorm at the end of the weekend could impact southern Wisconsin, with the current track of the storm putting areas north of the Madison area in line for the heaviest blow, according to forecasters

The National Weather service forecast for Green Bay states that “It is becoming increasingly likely that an intense spring storm system will bring strong gusty winds and heavy precipitation to the area Sunday through Monday. The storm has the potential to produce a significant accumulation of wet, heavy snow across portions of the area, though the location where it will fall remains uncertain this far in advance. Wind gusts to 50 mph will also be possible."

While Madison is predicted to get less than an inch of snow Sunday overnight into Monday, La Crosse could see 2 to 4 inches and Eau Claire 3 to 6 inches, the Weather Service said.

AccuWeather said 6 to 12 inches of snow are forecast to fall on parts of the northern Rockies, the Black Hills of South Dakota and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Cold will follow the storm system, with temperatures running well below the normal highs in the mid-50s.

