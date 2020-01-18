Potent storm not quite done snowing on Wisconsin, bitter cold with strong winds to follow

The potent storm that dumped several inches of snow across the area is not quite done snowing on Wisconsin, but snow won’t be the end of the harsh weather, with wind chill values plunging in the wake of the storm, according to forecasters.

Officially, 4.7 inches of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Friday, boosting Madison’s January and 2020 snow total to 11.4 inches, 4.3 inches above normal.

The heaviest snow had moved out of south-central Wisconsin by midnight, but that didn’t mean the storm was done with the area.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday for much of the state, with light precipitation continuing through the day before the ice and snow move out, strong winds move in and temperatures plummet, the National Weather Service said.

Possible snow totals during the day include around an inch in Madison, less than an inch in La Crosse and Eau Claire, around 2 inches in Green Bay, and none in Racine, the Weather Service said.

In south-central Wisconsin, a wintry mix of light freezing rain, freezing drizzle and snow will transition back to snow this morning, with gusty west winds moving in that will reach 35 to 40 miles per hour.