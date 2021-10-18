Postcard-worthy weather to start workweek for southern Wisconsin, rain, then cooler weather to follow

Next 12 Hours
Southern Wisconsin will see sunshine and highs in the low 70s Monday and Tuesday, before showers and thunderstorms at midweek usher in cooler weather, according to forecasters.
Following rounds of wet, unsettled weather last week, the Midwest has settled into a milder weather pattern, AccuWeather said.
Farmers across the Midwest are likely to get a jump on the fall harvest during this span of pleasant weather. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, roughly 34% of the nation's soybean harvest was complete by early October, 8% above average, and about 29% of the nation’s corn acreage was harvested already, about 7% above average.
In Madison on Monday, look for sunny skies, with a high near 72 and south winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 47, Tuesday’s forecast features sunny skies, with a high near 71 and south winds at 5 to 10 mph.
After a low overnight Tuesday into Wednesday around 50, the storm system moves in on Wednesday, with chances for showers and/or thunderstorms at 80% Wednesday, 70% Wednesday night, and 20% Thursday, with possible rain totals of less than a tenth of an inch Wednesday, and a tenth to a quarter of an inch Wednesday night, except higher amounts possible in any storms that develop, the Weather Service said.
Highs should be near 67 and 55, under partly sunny skies, sandwiching a low around 47.
The Weather Service said there are chances for frost Friday and Saturday mornings, and a 20% chance for showers Saturday night and Sunday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Friday and Saturday and partly sunny Sunday, with highs near 51, 52 and 56, and lows Thursday night through Saturday night around 36, 35 and 37.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a sunny and warm start to the workweek, scattered showers Wednesday, and a few showers possible Thursday morning.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Monday through Sunday should be near 72, 73, 67, 57, 53, 51 and 53, and overnight lows around 46, 50, 49, 38, 35 and 35.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 65 at 3 p.m., 6 degrees above the normal high and 26 degrees below the record high of 81 for Oct. 17, set in 1910, 1953 and 1956.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 36 at 4:15 a.m., 4 degrees below the normal low and 17 degrees above the record low of 19 for Oct. 17, set in 1948.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, leaving Madison’s October precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 1.27 inches, 0.3 inches below normal. The meteorological fall (September through November) precipitation total stayed at 3.61 inches, 1.39 inches below normal. The 2021 total stayed at 20.2 inches, 11.88 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Oct. 17 is 1.99 inches in 1881.