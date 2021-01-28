Possible weekend snowstorm looking to hit hardest in far southern, southeastern Wisconsin again

The blockbuster storm was being fueled by an atmospheric river, one that AccuWeather meteorologist Reed Timmer described as "on steroids."

AccuWeather forecasters expect it to wreak havoc over the weekend in parts of the central U.S. that saw a foot or more of snow from the storm earlier this week.

Between the two storms, southern Wisconsin has seen its coldest air of the season, with Madison officially recording a below zero temperature for the first time of the fall and winter: it was 7 below at 4:53 a.m. at the Dane County Regional Airport, the Weather Service reported.

In Madison on Thursday, look for mostly sunny skies, with a high near 20 and calm wind becoming west winds around 5 miles per hour.

After an overnight low around 4, Friday’s forecast features partly sunny skies, a high near 25 and southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

After a low overnight Friday into Saturday around 21, snow chances begin Saturday at 40% after noon; 80% Saturday night, with possible accumulation of 1 to 3 inches; and 40% Sunday, the Weather Service said.