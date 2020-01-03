Possible light snow overnight, wind advisory may be needed Sunday for southern Wisconsin

Southern Wisconsin could see a dusting of light snow overnight as a storm system passes well to the south, while a wind advisory may be needed Sunday, according to forecasters.

Westerly wind gusts of 40 to 45 miles per hour are possible on Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

On Friday in Madison, look for mostly cloudy skies, a high near 36 and northwest winds around 5 mph.

There’s a 30% chance for snow overnight, mainly before 2 a.m., as the low falls to around 24.

Saturday’s forecast features partly sunny skies, a high near 31 and west winds at 5 to 10 mph.

After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 24, Sunday has a 20% chance for rain and snow showers after noon, partly sunny skies, a high near 41 and southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph turning out of the west in the afternoon and gusting as high as 40 mph.

The Weather Service said there’s a 20% for snow after midnight Monday night, a 30% chance for snow Tuesday, and a 20% chance for snow Tuesday night before midnight.