Possible light snow overnight, wind advisory may be needed Sunday for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
Southern Wisconsin could see a dusting of light snow overnight as a storm system passes well to the south, while a wind advisory may be needed Sunday, according to forecasters.
Westerly wind gusts of 40 to 45 miles per hour are possible on Sunday, the National Weather Service said.
On Friday in Madison, look for mostly cloudy skies, a high near 36 and northwest winds around 5 mph.
There’s a 30% chance for snow overnight, mainly before 2 a.m., as the low falls to around 24.
Saturday’s forecast features partly sunny skies, a high near 31 and west winds at 5 to 10 mph.
After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 24, Sunday has a 20% chance for rain and snow showers after noon, partly sunny skies, a high near 41 and southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph turning out of the west in the afternoon and gusting as high as 40 mph.
The Weather Service said there’s a 20% for snow after midnight Monday night, a 30% chance for snow Tuesday, and a 20% chance for snow Tuesday night before midnight.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Monday, mostly cloudy Tuesday, mostly sunny Wednesday, and mostly cloudy Thursday, with highs near 39, 31, 29 and 41, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 26, 24, 15 and 21.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts flurries or a little light snow possible mainly southwest of Madison up to a dusting overnight, a few morning flurries Saturday, a few flurries and sprinkles possible Sunday, flurries or a little light snow possible Tuesday, and a wintry mix possible Thursday night.
Tsaparis said highs should range from 26 to 40, and lows from 12 to 29.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 45 at 3:45 p.m., 18 degrees above the normal high and 8 degrees below the record high of 53 for Jan. 2, set in 1897.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 36 at 11:59 p.m., 12 degrees above the normal low and 58 degrees above the record low of 22 below for Jan. 2, set in 1879.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, leaving Madison’s January and 2020 total at zero, 0.08 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 1.52 inches, 0.3 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Jan. 2 is 1.74 inches, set in 1876.
With no snow on Thursday, Madison’s January and 2020 snow total stayed at zero, 0.8 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 2.9 inches, 11.4 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 18.6 inches, 0.2 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Jan. 2 is 10.2 inches, set in 1999.
Madison’s official snow depth is 2 inches.
