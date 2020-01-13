Possible big snowstorm Friday into Saturday part of active pattern for southern Wisconsin this week

"At this time, we expect many of the major metro areas of the Midwest to face messy commutes both Friday morning and evening," AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert said.

In some parts of the central Plains, Ohio Valley and Great Lakes, the onset of the storm may feature all snow before a changeover to ice occurs. Where precipitation remains all snow, amounts could easily surpass half a foot, including south-central Wisconsin, where 4 to 8 inches could fall, AccuWeather said.

AccuWeather said bitter cold will follow the late-week storm.

In Madison on Monday, look for mostly cloudy skies, a high near 33 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour turning out of the southeast in the afternoon, the Weather Service said.

Overnight, there’s a 70% chance for snow before 4 a.m., possibly mixing with freezing drizzle before ending Tuesday morning, with little to no ice accumulation and less than half an inch of snow possible. The low should be around 29.

Tuesday’s forecast features cloudy skies gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 37 and south winds at 10 to 15 mph turning out of the west in the afternoon.