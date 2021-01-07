Polar vortex weakening could bring frigid change to Wisconsin later in January

Quiet and mild weather will continue for the next week, but arctic air could be headed to Wisconsin and the region later this month thanks to a weakening of the polar vortex, according to forecasters.

As many learned during the brutal cold of late January two years ago, a weakening of the polar vortex is bad news for Wisconsin, and meteorologists have been seeing signs of that pointing toward cold outbreaks here starting during the third week of January, AccuWeather said.

"Just prior to the end of December and ongoing now through Jan. 6, there has been a surge in temperatures in the stratosphere above the Arctic Circle," AccuWeather lead long-range meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.

That surge could lead to a weakening of the polar vortex around 10-14 days later, allowing frigid arctic air to escape and move south to the mid-latitudes such as the U.S.