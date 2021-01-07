 Skip to main content
Polar vortex weakening could bring frigid change to Wisconsin later in January
National Weather Service forecast graphic 1-7-21
National Weather Service

Quiet and mild weather will continue for the next week, but arctic air could be headed to Wisconsin and the region later this month thanks to a weakening of the polar vortex, according to forecasters.

As many learned during the brutal cold of late January two years ago, a weakening of the polar vortex is bad news for Wisconsin, and meteorologists have been seeing signs of that pointing toward cold outbreaks here starting during the third week of January, AccuWeather said.

"Just prior to the end of December and ongoing now through Jan. 6, there has been a surge in temperatures in the stratosphere above the Arctic Circle," AccuWeather lead long-range meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.

That surge could lead to a weakening of the polar vortex around 10-14 days later, allowing frigid arctic air to escape and move south to the mid-latitudes such as the U.S.

Strong polar vortex by AccuWeather
Polar vortex by AccuWeather
Pattern Jan. 17-23 by AccuWeather

"The first push of arctic air seems likely to begin later during the second week to early in the third week of January from part of western Canada and the U.S. Rockies," Pastelok said. "The ongoing active storm track in the southern U.S. will then help to pull the colder air through the Midwest and into the East in the wake of the storms. After the first surge of arctic air, there are likely to be additional waves of cold air that spread from the Central states to the Eastern states during the latter part of January and into early February.”

Temperatures have ranged from 3-6 degrees above average over much of the Plains and Midwest since Dec. 1, but could tumble far below average, AccuWeather said.

For now, though, the quiet and seasonable weather is predicted to continue for southern Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service and 27 Storm Track forecasts for the next week.

A dense fog advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday for southern Wisconsin away from Lake Michigan, with areas of dense fog and freezing fog expected.

The Weather Service said skies over Madison Thursday through Wednesday should be cloudy Thursday, mostly cloudy Friday through Sunday, and partly sunny Monday through Wednesday, with highs near 31, 28, 28, 28, 26, 29 and 32, and lows Thursday night through Tuesday night around 23, 18, 17, 16, 15 and 19.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis said highs for Madison Thursday through Wednesday should be near 31, 29, 27, 26, 27, 29 and 33, and overnight lows around 20, 15, 16, 13, 19 and 19.

Wednesday’s high in Madison was 29 at 9:24 p.m., 3 degrees above the normal high and 29 degrees below the record high of 58 for Jan. 6, set in 1880.

Wednesday’s low in Madison was 16 at 12:29 a.m., 5 degrees above the normal low and 40 degrees above the record low of 24 below for Jan. 6, set in 1912.

Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, leaving Madison’s January and 2021 total at 0.04 inches, 0.21 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 1.17 inches, 0.82 inches below normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for Jan. 6 is 1.3 inches, set in 1885.

Officially, a trace of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, keeping Madison’s January and 2021 snow total at 1.1 inches, 1.3 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 14.6 inches, 1.3 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 16.9 inches, 1.3 inches below normal.

Madison’s record snowfall for Jan. 6 is 11 inches, set in 1962.

Madison’s official snow depth is 6 inches.

Winter weather has been pounding southern Wisconsin, bringing lots of snow and then extreme cold temperatures.

