Plows will be working main Madison roads once the snow starts falling on Thursday, the city said at mid-day.

The Streets Division will announce whether there will be a citywide plowing by 6:30 a.m. Friday. The city also will announce the status of trash and recycling pickup and drop-off site availability.

Citywide plowing happens when 3 inches or more of snow falls, and that seems likely as Madison and most of southern Wisconsin is predicted to get 5 to 7 inches of snow, with areas along Lake Michigan getting up to 9 inches.

The highest snowfall rates are expected between 6 p.m. Thursday and 3 a.m. Friday, the National Weather Service said, while light snowfall could persist into Friday morning or afternoon, with any accumulations expected to be minor.

The Madison area is under a winter weather advisory from 2 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday, with areas just to the east and north from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., and counties along Lake Michigan under a winter storm warning from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m.

To the west and north, there is a winter storm warning for Grant, Crawford, Juneau, Adams and Richland counties from 2 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The Streets Division said motorists should expect slushy and slippery road conditions starting Thursday evening lasting into Friday morning, with 32 plows salting and plowing Madison’s main thoroughfares. The plows will circle through the main routes for the duration of the storm.

The snow is expected to be very wet and dense at first, and the combination of wet falling snow plus warm pavement creates slushy and greasy roadways that can be very slippery, the city warned.

Residential areas that are not part of the salt route network of streets should be expected to be snow-covered and slick as well.

