Plows hitting roads as first snowstorm of season blankets south-central Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
The first snowstorm of the season has south-central Wisconsin under a winter weather advisory until noon on Tuesday, with wet snow making for slushy and slippery road conditions until the snow changes over to rain around mid-day, according to forecasters.
The wet and heavy snow entered southwest Wisconsin early Tuesday and spread northeast, hitting the Madison area around 4 a.m., and at times falling at moderate to heavy rates, resulting in visibility down to a half-mile, National Weather Service lead meteorologist Marc Kavinsky said.
Slushy snowfall rates of a half-inch to an inch per hour are possible for an hour or two, with 2 to 4 inches across most of southern Wisconsin and a trace to 2 inches closer to Lake Michigan. The winter weather advisory is in effect for all of southern Wisconsin, except for the counties along Lake Michigan.
The Madison Streets Division reported that 32 plow trucks hit the roads Tuesday morning when the snow began to stick to the pavement, plowing and applying salt on salt routes. (Salt routes are the major thoroughfares of Madison, including roads around hospitals and Metro Transit bus routes. They make up nearly half of the traffic lanes of Madison.)
In Madison, residential streets are not salted and they aren’t plowed until at least 3 inches of snow falls and the storm is at or near its end. The Streets Division said it didn’t expect to plow residential areas with Tuesday’s storm.
More information is available at the city’s winter website.
Area law enforcement agencies were reporting numerous slide-offs and crashes, but no serious crashes,
On Tuesday in Madison, look for snow before 10 a.m., then rain possibly mixed with snow through 4 p.m., and rain after 4 p.m., with a high near 40, southeast winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, and around 2 inches of snow, the Weather Service said.
Areas of fog are expected overnight into Wednesday morning with dense fog possible at times, as the low edges down to around 38, and less than a tenth of an inch of rain falls.
There’s an 80% chance for rain Wednesday, with a quarter- to a half-inch possible, a high near 44 and north winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service forecasts quiet weather to follow, with just a 20% chance for rain and snow Sunday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny on Thanksgiving, sunny Friday and Saturday, and mostly sunny Sunday and Monday, with highs near 47, 42, 45, 43 and 32, and lows Wednesday night through Sunday night 38, 31, 27, 31 and 23.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts light snow Tuesday morning, changing to light rain in the afternoon, with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation; scattered rain showers overnight into Wednesday; then quiet weather through the weekend.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Tuesday through Monday should be near 39, 43, 47, 44, 48, 42 and 31, and overnight lows around 38, 37, 32, 28, 31 and 24.
Monday’s high in Madison was 41 at 3 p.m., 1 degree above the normal high and 22 degrees below the record high of 63 for Nov. 23, set in 1931.
Monday’s low in Madison was 29 at 10 p.m., 4 degrees above the normal low and 32 degrees above the record low of 3 below for Nov. 23, set in 1950.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, leaving Madison’s November precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 1.11 inches, 0.74 inches below normal. For meteorological fall (September through November), Madison has received 7.9 inches of precipitation, 0.52 inches above normal. For the year, Madison has received 37.05 inches of precipitation, 4.85 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Nov. 23 is 1.7 inches in 2003.
With no snow on Monday, Madison’s November total stayed at a trace, 2 inches below normal. For meteorological fall (September through November) and the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 0.1 inches, 2.4 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Nov. 23 is 2.8 inches in 1977.
