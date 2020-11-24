Plows hitting roads as first snowstorm of season blankets south-central Wisconsin

The first snowstorm of the season has south-central Wisconsin under a winter weather advisory until noon on Tuesday, with wet snow making for slushy and slippery road conditions until the snow changes over to rain around mid-day, according to forecasters.

The wet and heavy snow entered southwest Wisconsin early Tuesday and spread northeast, hitting the Madison area around 4 a.m., and at times falling at moderate to heavy rates, resulting in visibility down to a half-mile, National Weather Service lead meteorologist Marc Kavinsky said.

Slushy snowfall rates of a half-inch to an inch per hour are possible for an hour or two, with 2 to 4 inches across most of southern Wisconsin and a trace to 2 inches closer to Lake Michigan. The winter weather advisory is in effect for all of southern Wisconsin, except for the counties along Lake Michigan.

The Madison Streets Division reported that 32 plow trucks hit the roads Tuesday morning when the snow began to stick to the pavement, plowing and applying salt on salt routes. (Salt routes are the major thoroughfares of Madison, including roads around hospitals and Metro Transit bus routes. They make up nearly half of the traffic lanes of Madison.)