Groundhog Day was 10 days ago, but the weather in Wisconsin has been stuck on "repeat" longer than that.
The overnight snowstorm that hit the state closed schools again, including the Madison public schools, put a thick layer of snow on all streets and highways, and resulted in flights canceled in and out of Dane County Regional Airport.
Madison Streets Division plows have been out since Monday night, working the salt routes that include major thoroughfares, bus routes and streets near hospitals and schools.
The city will go to a full blown plowing operation when the snow starts to let up Tuesday afternoon, with upwards of 150 pieces of equipment on the streets and walks.
"Heavy equipment contractors, plus crews from Streets, Parks and Engineering, will work to plow each road within Madison," the Streets Division said in a mid-morning update.
It will take 14 to 16 hours for each street to get an initial plow, with residents reminded that snow will be plowed into driveway aprons as it's pushed from the street to the curb.
"Plowing operations will hopefully be completed by the start of the Wednesday morning commute," the update said. "Roadway users should still plan for encountering slippery roads, especially on neighborhood streets, and allow for extra travel time."
"All roadway users should expect to encounter slippery roads, covered with multiple inches of snow throughout Madison," said Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines.
As of about 7 a.m. Tuesday, 6 inches of snow had fallen already in the capital city, with another 1 to 2 inches expected during the day and into the evening.
A snow emergency has been declared in Madison, in effect Tuesday night and Wednesday night from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. each night.
This means anyone parking on city streets should park on the odd house-numbered side Tuesday night and the even house-numbers side Wednesday night.
The emergency applies throughout the city, including in the snow emergency zone Downtown and on the Isthmus and near West Side, areas where people normally can park on either side of the street because of the lack of street parking on the narrow streets in those areas.
Snow emergency rules can be found online http://www.cityofmadison.com/residents/winter/parking/declaredSnowEmergency.cfm
Drivers seem to finally have figured out winter driving on Dane County highways, with most driving slow, but some still end up in the median or ditch.
"It's as expected," a Dane County 911 Center dispatcher said. "A lot of slide-offs and fender benders, but nothing major and no injuries."
No power outages were reported by Madison Gas and Electric, and Alliant Energy had about 2,400 customers without power, almost all in northeast Iowa.
Ten flights were cancelled at Madison's airport, including seven departing, two to Chicago and one each to Newark, New York, Philadelphia, Charlotte and Phoenix, and four incoming, two from Chicago and one each from New York and Philadelphia.
Check with your airline to see if your flight is canceled, delayed or on schedule.
Public Health Madison and Dane County clinics are closed Tuesday, as are some churches and other health clinics. Call ahead before heading out to make sure your destination is open.
Over 130 public school districts and private schools are closed because of the snowstorm. This is the fifth day in two weeks that Madison public schools are closed, the first coming on Jan. 28 because of a snowstorm and the next three coming Jan. 29 to 31 because of sub-zero temperatures and wind chills approaching 40 below zero.
Madison Area Technical College will open at 1 p.m. Tuesday, while UW-Madison is open Tuesday.