Plenty of chances of storms during warm next week for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
Thunderstorms are likely for southern Wisconsin on Saturday and storm chances will continue at times over a warm next week, according to forecasters.
In Madison on Friday, look for mostly sunny skies, a high near 87 and southeast winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
There’s a 30% chance for showers and storms overnight after 5 a.m., with a low around 72.
Saturday’s forecast features a 60% chance for showers and storms, mainly before 11 a.m., with possible rain totals of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop, cloudy skies gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 82 and south winds around 10 mph turning out of the west in the afternoon.
After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 58, Sunday should be sunny, with a high near 79 and north winds around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms return at 40% Sunday night and Monday, 30% Monday night, 40% Tuesday, 50% Tuesday night and Wednesday, and 30% Wednesday night and Thursday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Monday through Thursday, with highs near 89, 86, 86 and 78, and lows Monday night through Wednesday night around 66, 66 and 63.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Blaise Keller forecasts a possible scattered shower or storm Friday; scattered storms possible overnight, especially farther west of Madison; storms in the morning and again in the late afternoon on Saturday; a chance of storms overnight Saturday into Sunday, and again late Monday; a few storms possible Tuesday; storms possible Tuesday night; an isolated storm late Wednesday; a possible isolated shower or storm Thursday.
Keller said highs for Madison Friday through Thursday should be near 90, 84, 80, 91, 86, 87 and 82, and overnight lows around 70, 59, 63, 69, 66 and 65.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 90 at 3:27 p.m., 10 degrees above the normal high and 7 degrees below the record high of 97 for Aug. 19, set in 1983.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 64 at 5:38 a.m., 5 degrees above the normal low and 21 degrees above the record low of 43 for Aug. 19, set in 1981.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, keeping Madison’s August total at 2.15 inches, 0.48 inches below normal. Madison’s meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total stayed at 8.33 inches, 4.09 inches below normal. The 2021 total stayed at 15.51 inches, 10.04 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Aug. 19 is 2.74 inches in 2016.