The pleasant weather that started Monday in south-central Wisconsin should continue all week, with temperatures warming toward the weekend.
Forecasters are looking at sunshine every day, with small chances of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday.
The National Weather Service said there's a 20% chance of rain after 3 p.m. Tuesday until 10 p.m., then a 20% chance of rain Wednesday after 1 p.m.
Highs are forecast to hit 73 on Tuesday and 83 on Wednesday, according to the Weather Service forecast.
27 Storm Track meteorologist John Zeigler is looking at warmer temperatures Thursday through Saturday, with highs of 84, 86 and 88 Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
The Weather Service is coming in with cooler highs at 77 on Thursday, 78 on Friday and 79 on Saturday.
All three days should be sunny.
Sunday should start out partly sunny with a high near 80, then there's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday night.
Rain chances are pegged at 30% on Monday, with a high near 77.
Monday's high of 77 was 5 degrees below normal and 23 degrees below the record high of 100 for July 22, set in 1934 and tied in 1955.
The low of 62 was 1 degree above normal and 15 degrees above the record low of 47 for the date, set in 1947.
No rain fell at the airport, keeping the July rainfall total at 5.56 inches, 2.52 inches above normal.
The record rainfall on July 22 was 3.61 inches in 2010.
For the meteorological summer of June through August, Madison has received 10.72 inches of rain, 3.14 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 26.53 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 7.12 inches above normal.