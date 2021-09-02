 Skip to main content
Pleasant holiday weekend on tap for southern Wisconsin
Pleasant holiday weekend on tap for southern Wisconsin

Southern Wisconsin will see a pleasant holiday weekend and next week, with highs in the 70s and overnight lows mostly in the 50s predicted.

In Madison on Thursday, look for mostly sunny skies, a high near 77 and northeast winds around 5 miles per hour becoming southeast in the afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 55, Friday’s forecast features a 30% chance for showers after 10 a.m., mostly cloudy skies, a high near 71 and south winds around 10 mph.

After a low overnight Friday into Saturday around 60 with a 30% chance for showers, mainly after 1 a.m., Saturday has a 20% chance for showers, with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 72 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph turning out of the northwest in the afternoon.

The Weather Service said there’s a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms Monday night and a 20% chance for showers Tuesday.

Skies over Madison should be sunny Sunday, mostly sunny Monday and Tuesday, and sunny Wednesday, with highs near 77, 76, 74 and 75, and lows Saturday night through Tuesday night around 55, 54, 54 and 53.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a few showers Friday, a few light showers possible Friday night, isolated showers possible Saturday, a chance for rain Monday night, and a chance for rain Tuesday.

Tsaparis said highs for Madison Thursday through Wednesday should be near 78, 70, 74, 78, 76, 75 and 75, and overnight lows around 59, 63, 57, 54, 59 and 55.

Wednesday’s high in Madison was 77 at 3:28 p.m., 1 degree below the normal high and 22 degrees below the record high of 99 for Sept. 1, set in 1953.

Wednesday’s low in Madison was 54 at 11:59 p.m., 2 degrees below the normal low and 18 degrees above the record low of 36 for Sept. 1, set in 1967.

No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, leaving Madison’s September and meteorological fall (September through November) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at zero, 0.13 inches below normal. The 2021 total stayed at 16.59 inches, 10.62 inches below normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for Sept. 1 is 3.04 inches in 1937.

