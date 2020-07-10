Pleasant, dry Friday for southern Wisconsin following storms, heavy rain on Thursday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After thunderstorms and heavy rain on Thursday, southern Wisconsin will enjoy a pleasant and dry Friday, with plenty of sunshine, and lower heat and humidity, according to forecasters.

Chances for storms return Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning, and again next Tuesday and Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

In Madison on Friday, look for mostly sunny skies, a high near 84 and northwest winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

After an overnight low around 64, Saturday’s forecast features a 20% chance for showers and storms after 2 p.m., mostly sunny skies, a high near 86 and calm wind becoming northwest winds around 5 miles per hour in the afternoon.

Overnight Saturday into Sunday, there’s a 40% chance for showers and storms, mainly before 2 a.m., as the low falls to around 63.

Sunday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 80, north winds around 5 mph, and a 20% chance for showers and storms before 2 p.m.

The chances for showers and storms return at 20% Monday night, 30% Tuesday, 40% Tuesday night through Wednesday night, and 20% Thursday.