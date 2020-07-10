Pleasant, dry Friday for southern Wisconsin following storms, heavy rain on Thursday

After thunderstorms and heavy rain on Thursday, southern Wisconsin will enjoy a pleasant and dry Friday, with plenty of sunshine, and lower heat and humidity, according to forecasters.
Chances for storms return Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning, and again next Tuesday and Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.
In Madison on Friday, look for mostly sunny skies, a high near 84 and northwest winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour.
After an overnight low around 64, Saturday’s forecast features a 20% chance for showers and storms after 2 p.m., mostly sunny skies, a high near 86 and calm wind becoming northwest winds around 5 miles per hour in the afternoon.
Overnight Saturday into Sunday, there’s a 40% chance for showers and storms, mainly before 2 a.m., as the low falls to around 63.
Sunday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 80, north winds around 5 mph, and a 20% chance for showers and storms before 2 p.m.
The chances for showers and storms return at 20% Monday night, 30% Tuesday, 40% Tuesday night through Wednesday night, and 20% Thursday.
Skies over Madison should be sunny Monday, mostly cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday, and mostly sunny Thursday, with highs near 82, 86, 83 and 86, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 60, 64, 66 and 65.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts lower heat and humidity through the weekend, a possible stray storm Saturday and Sunday, a possible few storms Tuesday, and possible isolated storms Wednesday and Thursday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Friday through Thursday should be near 84, 86, 81, 85, 89. 86 and 87, and overnight lows around 64, 65, 60, 68, 69 and 66.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 90 at 12:33 p.m., 8 degrees above the normal high and 8 degrees below the record high of 98 for July 10, set in 1936.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 68 at 5:28 p.m., 7 degrees above the normal low and 21 degrees above the record low of 47 for July 10, set in 1961.
Officially, 1.97 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, boosting Madison’s July total to 4.14 inches, 1.26 inches above normal. For meteorological summer (June through August), Madison’s precipitation total rose to 9.21 inches, 3.41 inches above normal. The 2020 total rose to 22.82 inches, 5.19 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for July 9 is 2.84 inches in 1922.
