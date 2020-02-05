Photos: Recalling February 2008 blizzard that shut down area, stranded cars on interstate

You are the owner of this article.
A blizzard struck the Madison area Feb. 5 and 6, 2008, bringing with it more than 12 inches of snow and high winds -- creating treacherous road conditions that forced many schools and businesses to close. The storm also stranded some 2,000 vehicles for as long as 12 hours on Interstate 39-90 south of Madison, and the State Patrol was heavily criticized for not closing the highway before conditions got so bad. Snow totals included 13.4 inches in Madison, 16.5 inches in Sun Prairie and Beaver Dam, 16 inches in Janesville and 21 inches in Orfordville and Beloit. Here's a look back at coverage from that time.

