It would be very hard to beat the beautiful weather in Madison this week.
Sunny days and cool nights are the order of the day all the way through Monday, with only a slight chance of rain.
The National Weather Service is forecasting highs in the 80s starting on Thursday, but only topping out at 83.
The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:
- Tuesday afternoon: Partly sunny, high near 75.
- Tuesday night: Mostly clear, low around 56.
- Wednesday: Sunny, high near 78.
- Wednesday night: Mostly clear, low around 56.
- Thursday: Sunny, high near 80.
- Thursday night: Mostly clear, low around 58.
- Friday: Sunny, high near 82.
- Friday night: Partly cloudy, low around 61.
- Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 82.
- Saturday night: Partly cloudy, low around 63.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny, high near 83.
- Sunday night: Partly cloudy, low around 64.
- Monday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly sunny, high near 83.