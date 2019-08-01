It doesn't get much better than this when it comes to perfect summer weather in south-central Wisconsin.
Sunny and warm days and cool nights are a great way to start August, and that's how it's going to be well into next week.
The National Weather Service has just a couple of small chances of rain on Saturday, Monday night and Tuesday, but that's about it as far as precipitation goes.
27 Storm Track meteorologist John Zeigler includes a stray isolated thunderstorm later in the day on Sunday.
The Weather Service is looking at highs of 82 on Thursday, 83 on Friday and 84 on Saturday and Sunday, while Zeigler is forecasting highs of 81 on Thursday, 84 on Friday, 85 on Saturday and 86 on Sunday.
The great weather should continue to start the work week, with sun and highs in the mid-80s on Monday and Tuesday, then sun and a high of 81 on Wednesday.
Wednesday's high of 80 was 1 degree below normal and 15 degrees below the record high of 95 for July 31, set in 1988 and tied in 2001 and 2006.
The low of 53 was 8 degrees below normal and 10 degrees above the record low of 43 for the date, set in 1971.
No rain fell at the airport, keeping the July rainfall total at 5.77 inches, 1.59 inches above normal.
The record rainfall on July 31 was 1.78 inches in 1955.
For the meteorological summer of June through August, Madison has received 10.93 inches of rain, 2.21 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 26.74 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 6.19 inches abovce normal.