The weather in south-central Wisconsin is going into an interesting pattern this week, with sun followed by rain followed by sun then another round of rain.

The National Weather Service is looking at sunny days Tuesday and Wednesday, then a chance for showers Thursday, then sun Friday, rain Saturday, sun Sunday and rain Monday.

High temperatures should be near normal or a little above normal.

Tuesday is starting out cloudy, but clouds should clear as the day moves on, the high reaching 62.

Wednesday should be a very nice day with sun and 66, then we could see a shower or two on Thursday with the high topping out at 67.

Northwest winds will keep temperatures a little cooler at 60 on Friday under sunny skies.

Showers are forecast on Saturday, mainly between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., with the high only reaching 50.

Sunday should be partly sunny with a high of 54.

Showers are likely on Monday with the high topping out at 54 once again.

Monday's high of 77 was 17 degrees above normal and 17 degrees below the record high of 94 for April 22, set in 1980.

The low of 48 was 10 degrees above normal and 29 degrees above the record low of 19 for the date, set in 1986.

Showers and thunderstorms produced an inch of rain at the airport on Monday, bringing the April precipitation total up to 2.34 inches, 0.14 inches below normal.

Don't get caught by surprise: Get weather alerts emailed to your inbox Sign Up! Weather Alerts Daily weather updates each morning, plus real-time alerts. Severe Weather Alerts - Dane County Severe Weather Alerts - Columbia County Severe Weather Alerts - Dodge County Severe Weather Alerts - Green County Severe Weather Alerts - Iowa County Severe Weather Alerts - Jefferson County Severe Weather Alerts - Lafayette County Severe Weather Alerts - Rock County Severe Weather Alerts - Sauk County Obituaries I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site consitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The record precipitation (rain plus melted snow) total on April 22 was 1.69 inches in 1999.

For the meteorological spring of March through May, Madison has received 3.26 inches of precipitation, 1.42 inches below normal.

Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 8.76 inches of precipitation, 1.40 inches above normal.

Snowfall totals stayed at 1.7 inches for April, 0.6 inches below normal; 4.5 inches for spring, 4.8 inches below normal; and 56.0 inches for the snow season, 5.6 inches above normal.

The record snowfall on April 22 was 2.0 inches in 1984.