Madison could see some patchy fog and a little rain Wednesday night into Thursday, which most likely would be the last precipitation seen this week.
The National Weather Service said fog could develop around 3 a.m. and last until 11 a.m. on Thursday, but no fog advisory has been issued.
The rest of the week looks like it will have OK weather, with partial sunshine and highs in the 30s Friday through Sunday.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Wednesday night: A 40 percent chance of rain, mainly after midnight, patchy fog after 3 a.m., low around 38.
- Thursday: A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before 10 a.m., patchy fog before 11 a.m., high near 39.
- Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 28.
- Friday: Partly sunny, high near 34.
- Friday night: Partly cloudy, low around 23.
- Saturday: Partly sunny, high near 35.
- Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 26.
- Sunday: Partly sunny, high near 34.
- Sunday night: Partly cloudy, low around 22.
- Monday: Mostly sunny, high near 33.
- Monday night: A 20 percent chance of snow, low around 25.
- Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high near 36.