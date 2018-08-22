You are the owner of this article.
...A FLOOD WARNING FOR URBAN AREAS AND SMALL STREAMS REMAINS IN
EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR NORTHEASTERN IOWA AND WEST
CENTRAL DANE COUNTIES...

AT 930 AM CDT, EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT REPORTED FLOODING ACROSS
PORTIONS OF THE TOWN OF ARENA IN NORTHEAST IOWA COUNTY. SEVERAL
ROADS IN ARENA REMAIN CLOSED DUE TO FLOOD WATERS FROM THE BLACK
EARTH AND BLUE MOUNDS CREEKS. THE WATER LEVELS ARE BEGINNING TO
RECEDE THIS MORNING.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

PLEASE HEED ROAD CLOSURES.  DO NOT DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES.

&&

Weather Alert

...A FLOOD WARNING FOR URBAN AREAS AND SMALL STREAMS REMAINS IN
EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DANE COUNTY...

AT 852 PM CDT, EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT OFFICIALS REPORTED FLOODING
CONTINUING IN THE BELLEVILLE AREA.  HIGHWAY 92 REMAINED CLOSED IN
BELLEVILLE DUE TO FLOOD WATERS APPROACHING THE HIGHWAY ON THE EAST
SIDE OF TOWN.

SEVERAL HOUSEHOLDS HAVE BEEN EVACUATED IN BELLEVILLE.
THE BELLEVILLE FIRE STATION HAS WATER IN ITS BASEMENT AND
SANDBAGGING IS OCCURRING NEAR THE RIVER.  ALSO, THE DAM AT LAKE
BELLE VIEW IS BEING CLOSELY MONITORED DUE TO VERY HIGH WATER IN THE
LAKE. THE RIVER AND LAKE LEVELS ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE RISING
TONIGHT INTO TUESDAY.

SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE...
RESIDENTS NEAR THE SUGAR RIVER AND NEAR LAKE BELLE VIEW IN THE
VILLAGE OF BELLEVILLE.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

PLEASE HEED ROAD CLOSURES.  DO NOT DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES.

&&
Passers-by hold flooding victim until water sweeps him away: 'He was gone'

  • 4 min to read
Search for man's body
Madison Fire Department's lake rescue team searches Tuesday in Greentree-Chapel Hills Park for a man who disappeared after the car he was in was swept away by floodwaters. His body was found later Tuesday morning.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Matt Phair tried, but the power of water was too great.

He and his wife, Connie, had saved two passengers from a sport utility vehicle that had become stuck Monday shortly after 9 p.m. in the drainage ditch that runs through Norman Clayton Park and Greentree-Chapel Hill Park on the city’s Southwest Side near their home.

But when the driver of the vehicle, believed to be in his 70s, got out, he slipped and went under the raging water from torrential rains that filled the ditch.

Phair, 41, and another bystander, whose identity is unknown, grabbed the man, but the force of the water made it difficult to keep their footing and hold their grip. The driver slipped away and wouldn’t be found until nearly 13 hours later, 500 yards to the west.

Matt Phair
Matt Phair, 41, becomes emotional while recalling the effort to rescue three people caught in floodwaters Monday. They saved two but were unable to save the third. 

“I knew that if I take a couple steps, I might get sucked under, too, so I knew I couldn’t go any further,” Phair said. “I didn’t want to try to let go of the shirt to grab something else. We eventually held for as long as we could, but the water just overpowered us and he was gone.”

Phair, a teacher in Mount Horeb and a member of the Madison City Council, said he ran to the other side of Chapel Hill Road after the man was swept away expecting him to be flushed out of one of two culverts. The man never appeared.

Damage widespread, 1 dead after record rainfall causes flash flooding in Dane County

Members of the Madison Fire Department’s Lake Rescue Team spent the night and most of Tuesday morning dressed in survival suits and using poles, prods and rakes — forming human chains to search the drainage ditch that at one point was more than 8 feet deep. As the water receded, crews again checked the area and brought in a drone from the Madison Police Department. A search dog was on the way, and divers were about to be deployed into a detention pond when the man’s body was found shortly after 10 a.m. at the edge of the pond in Greentree-Chapel Hill Park.

Lake Rescue Team searching Greentree-Chapel Hills Park
The Madison Fire Department's lake rescue team search Tuesday for a man that went missing after the car he was in was swept away by floodwaters, at Greentree-Chapel Hills Park in Madison.

The death is believed to be the lone fatality from a record rainfall in Dane County that flooded intersections, basements and businesses, washed out bridges, created chaos and reinforced the power of water in an urban environment.

“We’ve always said water is very unforgiving and you’ve got to respect it,” said Clayton Christenson, an assistant chief with the Madison Fire Department. “Swift water is an animal that you can never tame. You can’t control it.”

Christenson said the incident is believed to be the first death attributed to flooding in the city in “many, many years.” More than 50 water rescues were performed Monday night throughout the city, including one instance in which a man was saved after he was pulled by firefighters through the sunroof of his car, he said.

The name of the man who died has not been released. The early details of how the vehicle became stuck serve as an example of how quickly rising floodwaters can create confusion in a residential neighborhood.

Laura and Scott Simmerman spent much of Monday night trying to move items out of their basement, which at one point was under 16 inches of water. The Simmermans live next door to Norman Clayton Park at 933 Chapel Hill Road. A paved bike path stands between their house and the drainage ditch.

Madison flooding death map

The heavy rains sent torrents of water not only through the ditch, but over Chapel Hill Road. Some motorists tried going through the water, but others turned around, Laura Simmerman said. When a sport utility vehicle driving south approached the water running across the roadway, it turned east, likely thinking that the bike path was a street, Simmerman said.

Don't get caught by surprise: Get weather alerts emailed to your inbox

“I think they might have thought that bike path sign was a street sign,” Simmerman said. “They took a left right onto the grass and drove right through the park, but the car started to veer on an angle and then they got stuck, so they backed up.”

Simmerman said the driver backed up toward Chapel Hill Road, but the nose of the car was swept into the ditch.

Flying a drone
Madison Police officer Dustin Clark, right, with Sgt. Daryl Doberstein, pilots a drone Tuesday as part of the search effort.

Moments later, the Phairs, who had gone on a bike ride in the rain to check out storm damage in their neighborhood, arrived on the scene. Matt Phair said he saw the water at about window level of the vehicle but thought the SUV was abandoned.

“Of course, when I got there, I saw people,” Phair said. “As I walked down, I realized how ridiculously hard it was to even walk, but I just felt like they needed to get out.”

After yelling at them, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 70s in the back seat opened a door and, with assistance from the Phairs, got out of the vehicle’s left side. The man got out with little assistance, but the woman struggled, went under the water and had to be pulled out of the water by her hair.

Lake rescue team finds man's body
Buy Now

Madison Fire Department's lake rescue team found the body of a man that was swept away by floodwaters at Greentree-Chapel Hill Park in Madison on Tuesday.

The driver got out of the vehicle on his own, but instead of going straight to higher ground, he went back, possibly to help the passengers. He got sucked under the water.

“I think that I and my wife did what I think most people would do,” Phair said. “I’m not a hero. I think it’s just a good reminder that as neighbors and as citizens that we always have to be out and paying attention and checking on people and helping each other.”

