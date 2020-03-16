Parts of Wisconsin could see snowstorm later this week, potentially heavy snow for some areas

AccuWeather meteorologists believe it is more likely the storms remain separate. This would direct the swath of snow farther south in the Upper Midwest, and make the snow in that zone less intense than that of the Plains.

However, If the storms phase together, more snow and wind will spread closer to the Canadian border, with blizzard conditions possible in parts of Minnesota and central to northern Wisconsin late Thursday into Thursday night.

The actual temperatures Thursday night and Friday night from Denver to Green Bay is expected to dive down into the teens and lower 20s.

In the wake of the storm, conditions will calm down through weekend across the Plains and into the Midwest as an expansive area of high pressure sinks southward from Canada.

In Madison on Monday, look for mostly cloudy skies, a high near 42 and south winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour turning out of the southwest in the afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

There’s a 20% chance for rain overnight as the low falls to around 29, with Tuesday’s forecast featuring sunny skies, a high near 46 and northwest winds around 10 mph.

